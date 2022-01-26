Lamezia, national fitness competition: four gold medals for the athletes of the ‘Centro Sport’

Lamezia Terme – “The fourth stage of the csen palestriadi national fitness competition took place on Saturday 22 January with athletes participating from all over Italy, four athletes from the sports center competing who conquer all four the highest step of the podium and the title of national champions in their respective classes. Reconfirmation of the gold medal won also in the third stage for the Mazzocca athlete Nicola Master D who maintains his level of physical preparation very high, after the silver medal won in the third stage he goes up on the highest step of the podium the athlete amendola antonio master c thus improving his performance, another reconfirmation of the gold medal obtained also in the third stage for the molinaro athlete luigi master b while also maintaining his level of physical preparation very high , gold medal on his first debut in this competition for the under-17 athlete dylan persampieri who demonstrates a great performance in the race seen at even his young age and his first experience “is what we read in a note.

“Great satisfaction – they specify – for the Sport Center of the Lametina company which has been operating in the martial arts and fitness sector since 1985 and immense satisfaction also for the president Dr. Jessica Amendola for the excellent result obtained, all the athletes continued their training respecting all the guidelines and anti-covid-19 security protocols envisaged, preparation continues for the next appointment scheduled for April for the first stage of 2022 “.