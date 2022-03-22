Lamezia, the new ‘Galactic’ health center is born

Lamezia Terme – “Galactic. A decidedly ‘stellar’ name for the new health center that has been active for a few days in via Gronchi in Lamezia Terme ”. This is the Primary Complex Care Unit coordinated by Dr. Franca Ferrari and which is a flagship for public health. In the new structure 11 family doctors and a pediatrician of free choice work in coworking; 4 other doctors ensure continuity of day care and the 24-hour medical service is active for the Lamezia Est area (formerly the Municipality of Nicastro). There is also the sampling room, open only twice a week, reserved exclusively for UCCP patients.

“Galattica has no architectural barriers inside and is equipped with all the safety devices required by current legislation; outside the square is equipped with parking spaces for ambulances, for the disabled and for waiting women – they explain – For greater convenience, the municipal authorities have also been asked to set up a bus stop near the new center health; this, in order to also be able to use public transport. The one in via Gronchi is the central office of the UCCP in Lamezia, while in via Dei Mille the reference office continues to be operational with 5 doctors working 12h. It should be noted that the medical office in via Rocco Scotellaro in Sant’Eufemia is also associated with the UCCP. In practice, the Primary Complex Care Unit now covers the whole of the Lamezia territory “. “The UCCP is a service to the community – Dr. Franca Ferrari is keen to point out – These are realities that are well rooted in the territory as they are essentially aimed at fragile and chronic patients. The presence of the UCCP cuts down waiting lists and improper hospitalizations; also worth noting is the significant reduction in access to the emergency room “.

“Galattica employs highly professional and qualified medical and nursing staff; a great team engaged on a daily basis in that much-needed process of reorganization of the local health system. Healthcare that becomes a garrison on the territory and that guarantees a fast and efficient service to users: the primary objective is to relieve the pressure on hospital structures and facilitate continuity of care, thanks to a synergistic coordination of general practitioners. Thanks to a local medicine that responds to the urgent needs of patients, the awareness of being able to count on trained and competent family doctors is consolidated. Trust is strengthened in a system that in our region must be rebuilt with cutting-edge realities and targeted interventions to meet the needs of the community. A system that, if it responds appropriately to the needs of citizens, manages to decongest the influx of hospitals. Galactic, in this regard, is the plastic demonstration that the reorganization of territorial health is not a chimera but can very well become a reality. The hospital, therefore, must be seen more and more as a place of intensive care while the primary complex care unit is the first approach to local healthcare that must ensure the patient an adequate reception in modern and functional premises. Just as it must offer high-level assistance thanks to the commitment of professional doctors with a very specific mission: taking care of the patient, or rather the care that focuses on the dignity of the person, qualitatively raising the level of the social and health service “.