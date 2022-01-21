Lampedusa collapsed again. But the NGOs want to unload another 600 migrants

Sea conditions improved and landings on the island of Lampedusa. During the night, in fact, two patrol boats from the harbor master’s office arrived at the Favaloro pier, respectively, 164 and 141 migrants of various nationalities. The rescue by the military took place after the sighting, in the afternoon, of some boats left adrift 17 miles south of the island.At that point the Italian rescue machine started, which led to the landing in Lampedusa of 305 migrants and the body of a man who was on one of the small boats. Meanwhile, the Ionian Sea ship and the Geo Barents call for a safe harbor to disembark 633 people recovered at sea.

The migrants who had already arrived in Lampedusa underwent medical triage at the port and were subsequently transferred to the cala Imbriacola hotspot which, with the new arrivals, has returned to welcome more people than it could accommodate. At the moment, they are located in the first reception facility on the island 570 people, much more than the 250 that the hotspot is equipped to host. They come from Syria, Bangladesh, Ivory Coast, Sudan, Eritrea, Egypt, Guinea Conakry, Somalia, Ethiopia, Gambia, Mali and “ they showed signs of violence on their bodies “, reports Mediterranean Hope, refugee and migrant program of the Federation of Evangelical Churches in Italy. They are all the result of landings that took place in just over 24 hours, since the weather and sea conditions allowed departures from the African coasts in the direction of the Italy A few hours earlier two other small boats had arrived in Lampedusa, intercepted by the financial police, carrying another 14 and 12 migrants of Tunisian origin.

In the meantime, the pressures from the ong who want to land in Italy over 600 migrants. On board the Ionian sea there are 208 rescued in various operations. The ship left less than a week ago from the port of Trapani and is now asking that it be assigned to another port for disembarkation. Mediterranea Saving Humans appeals to social networks to invoke the landing of the ship, which is now at anchor off the coast of Lampedusa awaiting the green light. But the largest of the Pelagias is already collapsing and is unlikely to accept the disembarkation of over 200 migrants.

Also there Geo Barents presses to be able to disembark in Italy its 363 migrants, recovered in various different operations. Doctors Without Borders’ ship has recently been at sea and its migrants come mainly from Pakistan and Bangladesh. At sea there is also the ship Louise Michel, of a French NGO, financed by the steet artist Banksy, which currently hosts 62 migrants.