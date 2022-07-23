Lamu: The murderer of the popular Chinese vlogger, who died after being doused with gasoline live by her ex-husband, is executed

Michael Bristow and Patrick Jackson

BBCNews

2 hours

image source, douyin Caption, Lamu was very popular on the Douyin platform.

A Chinese man has been executed for murdering his ex-wife by dousing her with gasoline and setting her on fire while broadcasting the crime live.

The victim, known as Lamu, was a personality on the Douyin social network, the Chinese version of TikTok.

Hundreds of thousands of her fans followed her for her videos where she shared her life in the mountains of Sichuan province, in southwestern China.

The tragic case highlighted the violence against women in china. A survey suggests that a quarter of all women in the Asian giant have suffered domestic abuse.

Lamu, who left her two children orphaned, reportedly contacted the police to report the violence she received from her husband when they were married, but was told it was a family matter.

The social media personality attracted nearly 800,000 followers for her upbeat posts about the simple style of rural life that she shared on the Douyin platform.

Her videos featured her foraging in the mountains, cooking, and making hilarious song skits dressed in traditional Tibetan clothing.

His publications came to accumulate more than 6.3 million of “I like it”.

image source, Douyin/Lamu

“Extremely Cruel”

When her ex-husband, Tang Lu, was sentenced to death, the court in Aba Prefecture, a remote rural area in southwestern Sichuan province where a large number of ethnic Tibetans live, concluded that his crime had been “extremely cruel”. ” and that impact Social it had been “extremely bad”.

In June 2020, Lamu divorced Tang, who the court found had a history of violence against her.

About three months later, he doused her with gasoline at her father’s house and set it on fire.

Lamu suffered burns to 90% of his body and died two weeks later.

The case sparked outrage across the country and sparked a renewed debate on violence against women.

Thousands of Lamu’s followers posted messages on his Douyin profile, while millions of users on the Weibo microblogging platform called for justice using hashtags that were later censored.

China criminalized domestic violence in 2016, but it remains common, especially in rural areas.

Some activists fear that a recently introduced mandatory 30-day “cooling off” period for couples seeking divorce will make it harder for women to escape abusive relationships.

image source, Douyin/Lamu