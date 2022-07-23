News

Lamu: The murderer of the popular Chinese vlogger, who died after being doused with gasoline live by her ex-husband, is executed

A Chinese man has been executed for murdering his ex-wife by dousing her with gasoline and setting her on fire while broadcasting the crime live.

The victim, known as Lamu, was a personality on the Douyin social network, the Chinese version of TikTok.

Hundreds of thousands of her fans followed her for her videos where she shared her life in the mountains of Sichuan province, in southwestern China.

The tragic case highlighted the violence against women in china. A survey suggests that a quarter of all women in the Asian giant have suffered domestic abuse.

