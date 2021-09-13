Lana Del Rey closes the social profiles. Is it the fault of cancel culture?

The American singer has closed her profiles. It is difficult not to link this retreat to the accusations that have rained down on her over the years

Who is Lana del Rey really? The release of his latest single “Arcadia” raises the question, inevitable at each new step in his artistic path, and even more pressing when to accompany the music on Saturday there was a video on Instagram, three minutes in black and white, in to which the most anti-diva of all has announced that he would have disconnected his accounts on social networks. A promise kept, she disappeared from Instagram, Facebook and Twitter on Sunday.

Why did Lara Del Rey delete social media accounts?

The reason explained with phrases of circumstance: “I have many other interests and other activities that require privacy and transparency”. His eighth album “Blue Banisters“Will be released on October 22, already anticipated by three other singles besides” Arcadia “. But commitments aside, it is not difficult to link this retreat to the recent social controversies that have involved it, and that have actually accompanied it practically since its appearance on the scene in 2011.

One of the latter in particular is very significant, to be rebuilt without having the posts at hand, since they have disappeared along with the social profiles. In May, del Rey defends himself with an Instagram post from the constant criticism of those who accuse him of mystifying toxic relationships: “I’m sick of alternative writers and singers who say I’d make abuse glamorous, when in reality I’m just a glamorous person singing about the reality of what we all see: widespread relationships where emotional abuse is present.“. As if that weren’t enough to stir up the cancelation spirit, del Rey added that colleagues like Cardi B, Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj made it to the top of the charts singing about “be sexy, undress, fuck, cheat.” A serious mistake, because as they are Latin and African American artists, del Rey has been accused of targeting them as such. And it does not matter if he then specified – as if it were necessary – to have mentioned them as “they are my favorites”.

Months later and close to the release of the new album, Lana told – again on Instagram – of how these criticisms have led her to dig into her past (but basically all her poetics has always revolved around this): the asymmetrical, if not abusive, relationships are also the ones he experienced. Before the music saved her. But appreciating the truth is impossible, if you are part of the social people incapable of the most basic distinction between descriptive and prescriptive. Thus the description of a toxic relationship automatically becomes an apology for it.

In the face of all this, disappearing from social networks is a possibility. Of course, he may regret the cancellation of Lana’s Instagram account, which especially in recent years had become the mirror of a life in milky and fairy Southern California, among friends and family. Pacified but not forgetful of the pains and the “lust for life” that have always inspired her in her music. An authentic journey for a pop singer who at 25, after the release of her first album “Born to Die” in 2012, told Vogue Uk: “I don’t think I’ll make a second album. I feel I have already said what I wanted ”. “Blue banisters” is his eighth work, following the previous “Chemtrails over the Country Club” released in March this year.