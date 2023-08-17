Lana Del Rey predicts 7 artist cancellations

August 17, 2023 at 3:18 pm

king’s wool He performed two concerts at the Foro Sol and they were a resounding success, but since a few days a theory has started circulating where it is claimed that the singer predicted the cancellation of the concerts of seven other great artists. Was.

This theory has gained credence due to the alleged cancellation of some stars. Music recently, and coincidentally, the indie singer mentioned this in a post a few years back.

like this, Many believe that Lana Del Rey managed to predict these cancellations through a statement where she complained that many singers objectify women and glorify misogyny towards them through their songs. .

Which artists did Lana Del Rey predict to be canceled?

Well then, Lana Del Rey published a statement in 2020 where she accused other collaborators of promoting the mistreatment of women and sexualizing them, and as a result, calling them misogynists and even racists The deal has been done.

In that post, he mentioned Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Camila Cabello, Kehlani, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé., And this year, some of them have been involved in some scandals.

For example, Doja Cat lost over 500,000 followers after insulting her fansAnd it already came from other similar scandals since the Paraguay incident.

Ariana Grande was recently accused of messing with men she was engaged toBecause she allegedly had an affair with Ethan Slate while they were both married.

But The rest of the singers mentioned in that publication have not been involved in serious scandals., As When he accused Camila Cabello of being the reason for the breakup of Rú Alejandro and Rosalia, although it had already been clarified that this was not the case.

in regard of Kehlani is said to have a broken legso it was an accident It Was Rumored That She Was Involved In A Shooting With Nicki Minaj, But It Wasn’t True,

At the end, Beyonce has never been involved in any controversy and is currently in the midst of a music tour that is going great.