Lana Del Rey spotted shopping at local mall ahead of Alabama concert

She’s the most likely pop star to shop at Dillard’s. Lana Del Rey is as glamorous, talented and famous as she is relatable. The way she writes and sings songs makes everyday things like watching someone else play a video game or drinking Diet Mountain Dew feel epic. But among the places she’s been visiting during several public appearances in Alabama this year, the most famous is working a brief shift as a Waffle House waitress in Florence.

Del Rey’s latest sighting took place in Huntsville. Ahead of her sold-out concert at the city’s Orion Amphitheater tonight, Del Rey has been spotted at the local shopping mall Parkway Place, which also includes a Dillard’s department store. Photos shared on Facebook and Del Rey fan account Twitter,

In a Hollywood Reporter interview this week, Del Rey explained how her Waffle House waitresses, whose photos went viral and made national news, came out. As AL.com previously reported, Del Rey was visiting family in the Florence area. In her song “Paris, Texas” – from her 2023 album Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd., which topped the charts in several countries and debuted at number three in the US – Del Rey talks about going Sang, “To Florence, Meet Some of My Friends in Alabama.”

This summer in Alabama, she also visited a Birmingham nail salon, chatted with fans in downtown Florence and shopped at a Russellville boutique. They also did an impromptu recording session at the famous Sheffield studio Muscle Shoals Sound.

Del Rey, who lives in Los Angeles, has sold more than 12 million albums, including her 2012 major-label debut LP “Born to Die.” She’s known for mini-noir-movie songs like “Summertime Sadness” (closing in on a billion Spotify streams), “West Coast” (nearly 500,000,000 streams) and many others. Del Rey is also a major influence on the latest generation of female megastars, including Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish.

More information on music:

Ashanti talks ‘Rock Wit U’, meets Biggie, Samuel L. starred with jackson

Behind Weezer’s weeklong tour rehearsal in Alabama

The iconic frontwoman talks ’70s rock, sexism, why The Doors don’t suck

Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy on ‘Heavy Metal Drummer’, country music

How Angelina Jolie ended up on a jam-band album cover

The greatest Huntsville concert that never happened