Lana Del Rey talks about being an inspiration to Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo news from mexico

Tijuana.- king’s wool talked about that mention olivia rodrigo And billie eilish Has shared regarding becoming the inspiration for his music.

during an interview with hollywood reporterSinger admits Olivia and Billy are both ‘good people’ The fact that they are good people and good singers makes him very happy.

Lana received at the beginning of the year ‘Visionary Award’ in the event ‘Women in Music’ Which was presented by Olivia from Billboard and during Thanksgiving, Lana took the opportunity to mention how happy it made her that she is a singer. Driver’s license Was standing near him.

Lana Del Rey on Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo describes them as her musical inspirations: “Because Billy and Olivia are such nice people, it’s great. “I love her and her music… I’ve always felt like a big sister to everyone I’ve met.” (THR)

pic.twitter.com/DJepBU7WEN– Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop)

20 September 2023





This was Billie Eilish’s last appearance on the podcast. dua lipa ,at your serviceThat the singer commented that the album is one of her biggest musical inspirations born to Die Of Lana Del Rey, because he believes it changed music.

For her part, Olivia revealed in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter that the singer ‘Western coast’ Citing that his musical composition was greatly influenced by The singer’s work has taught her that emotion can be very effective in songwriting.And Lana challenges the stereotype of a woman in pop music.