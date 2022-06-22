Lana del Rey turns 37 and we celebrate it with her most iconic moments

The singer and songwriter, Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, better known as Lana del Rey, celebrates this June 21, 37 years of age; Since she released her album Born to Die in 2012, the Video Games performer achieved great popularity and, to date, she is a huge music star.

Throughout her career, Lana has earned the affection of her fans, her peculiar musical style has been imitated and was the guideline for other “alternative” stars such as Lorde, Halsey and Melanie Martinez; they will occupy a space in an industry dominated by Beyoncé and Lady Gaga.

Something that has characterized Lana del Rey is that she has always had a different and simple vision of the world -despite being one of the most important musical stars of recent years-.

Lana Del Rey at the 2018 Met Gala

The holy trinity came to life during the controversial theme of the 2018 Met Gala, which had religion as an influence on fashion; a gala remembered for leaving memorable looks for history. And it is just the triad formed by Jared Leto, Lana del Rey and Alessandro Michele, who paraded with designs from the Gucci house, who left a very high standard to overcome in terms of what a celebrity should look like on the red carpet.

Lana del Rey at the 2020 Grammys in a dress from the mall

Contrary to her spectacular headpiece and gown from the 2018 Met Gala. When Lana del Rey attended the 2020 Grammys, where she received nominations for her critically acclaimed album Norman Fucking Rockwell!, the West Coast singer wore a last-minute dress. in a shopping mall.

Although the process of choosing the right designer and dress to attend the Grammys is often taken very seriously by celebrities, for Lana it didn’t matter much, as del Rey took an opposite creative direction, appearing in an Aidan dress. Mattox that he bought in a mall.

Lana del Rey in a song with Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande

In 2019 Charlie’s Angels returned with a new cast made up of Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska. Something important in this film saga is its music. In the first two films starring Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz, the soundtrack was in charge of Destiny Child with the classic Independent Woman and Feel Good Time by P!nk, respectively.

The new generation could not be left behind, and the musical promotion was in charge of Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana del Rey; a strange combination, that although some like it and others, not so much. Lana del Rey’s verse became one of Lana’s most viral songs.