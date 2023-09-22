Lana Rhodes looks completely unrecognizable with short black pixie haircut

Lana Rhodes may be best known for her adult film material, but the new (and transformative!) haircut she’s now sporting has given us a new ‘identifier’ for her… Easy One Style . Introducing the woman who can clearly rock any style, the pixie cut princess.

The former porn star debuted her new look on her Instagram page yesterday, posting a photo from her recent modeling campaign with Alexander Wang bodywear. She writes in the caption, ‘Bodywear by @alexanderwangny #alexanderwang.’

Check out the initial snap shared below:

The color, the cut, the micro-fringe?! Jaws on the floor.

And look, while browsing the fashion brand’s own IG page, we came across another series of photos from the ‘Athletic Mesh’ shoot. you are welcome.

Amazing, really.

But besides the skimpy lingerie, what we can’t stop staring at is the model’s short, jet-black hairstyle. Not only does this make his look completely unrecognizable, but it also cannot go beyond his trademark look.

To compare, here’s a look at Lana’s signature chestnut chest-length hair.

I told you, transformative!

Now, while we would like to believe that the star has gone to sleep and chopped off all her hair, we have to admit that it could actually be a wig. After all, celebrities often have to wear a variety of *temporary* hair colors and cuts for work, so, a commitment to such a change – as above – would be limited.

However, whether Lana’s cropped ‘do is fake or not, there’s no denying its place in our metaphorical hairspo file. Maybe a trim for a rainy day?

