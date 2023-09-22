Lana Rhodes predicts Logan Paul’s fate against Dillon Dennis

logan paul but will take dillon dennis In the co-main event at Manchester Arena, England on October 14 ksi Vs tommy fury, While experts’ opinions and predictions are inevitable, an unexpected name emerged. This is none other than lana rhodes,

Lana is Rhodes’ ex-girlfriend mike mazlakco-host’impulsive’, The pair met back in 2020 when elder Paul brother introduced them during Mike’s birthday. However, this relationship could not last long. The estranged couple have been on good terms since their separation. During a recent episode of ‘Impulsive’, Mike got a call from Lana. While on the call, she decided to make Lana choose between Logan and Dillon.

Lana Rhodes picks the winner

Clips from Logan Paul’s podcast often air on X (Twitter) featuring statements from Logan or his guests. While talking to Lana, Mike asked, “Who will you get on October 14th, Dillon Dennis or Logan Paul?”. Responding immediately, Lana said, “Logan Paul.”

Mike and Logan were stunned by her reaction. With another supporter in his camp, Logan celebrated Lana’s support by saying, “She was always so sweet.”

Some may say that Lana is Logan’s friend and will support him. But his opinion is not new. Most of the boxing community, including many YouTubers, have predicted a victory for Logan over ‘El Jefe’. However, a famous mma Warrior Dillon supports Dennis.

conor mcgregor has placed a bet

McGregor and Dillon go way back. They trained together for the first time ahead of McGregor’s rematch against Nate Diaz. ‘The Notorious’ even claimed that he would train Dillon for his upcoming fight against Logan Paul. However, their support isn’t limited to just being in Dillon’s corner. According to Dillon, McGregor has bet 259 thousand dollars on his victory.

During the face-off, Dillon claimed that McGregor had bet $200,000 on him winning the fight. Later, happy punch The exact number was confirmed to be $250,000. In response, ‘The Maverick’ offered a bet of $1 million and later doubled it to $2 million. McGregor has not responded to Logan’s bet.

As the fight quickly progresses, these predictions give a clear picture of who is the crowd favorite. However, only time will tell how the encounter will actually play out.

We would like to know your opinion. Can Dillon pull off an upset? Or will it be an easy task for Logan, as most people are expecting?