Lana Rhodes predicts Logan Paul’s fate against Dillon Dennis

logan paul but will take dillon dennis In the co-main event at Manchester Arena, England on October 14 ksi Vs tommy fury, While experts’ opinions and predictions are inevitable, an unexpected name emerged. This is none other than lana rhodes,
America’s favorite video today
Lana is Rhodes’ ex-girlfriend mike mazlakco-host’impulsive’, The pair met back in 2020 when elder Paul brother introduced them during Mike’s birthday. However, this relationship could not last long. The estranged couple have been on good terms since their separation. During a recent episode of ‘Impulsive’, Mike got a call from Lana. While on the call, she decided to make Lana choose between Logan and Dillon.
Lana Rhodes picks the winner
Advertisement
Article continues below this advertisement
Clips from Logan Paul’s podcast often air on X (Twitter) featuring statements from Logan or his guests. While talking to Lana, Mike asked, “Who will you get on October 14th, Dillon Dennis or Logan Paul?”. Responding immediately, Lana said, “Logan Paul.”
Mike and Logan were stunned by her reaction. With another supporter in his camp, Logan celebrated Lana’s support by saying, “She was always so sweet.”
Get instant notification of the hottest boxing Stories via Google! Click and tap Follow Us blue Star.
Follow us
Some may say that Lana is Logan’s friend and will support him. But his opinion is not new. Most of the boxing community, including many YouTubers, have predicted a victory for Logan over ‘El Jefe’. However, a famous mma Warrior Dillon supports Dennis.
Check out this story: Everything You Need to Know About Logan Paul Vs. dillon dennis fight
conor mcgregor has placed a bet
McGregor and Dillon go way back. They trained together for the first time ahead of McGregor’s rematch against Nate Diaz. ‘The Notorious’ even claimed that he would train Dillon for his upcoming fight against Logan Paul. However, their support isn’t limited to just being in Dillon’s corner. According to Dillon, McGregor has bet 259 thousand dollars on his victory.
During the face-off, Dillon claimed that McGregor had bet $200,000 on him winning the fight. Later, happy punch The exact number was confirmed to be $250,000. In response, ‘The Maverick’ offered a bet of $1 million and later doubled it to $2 million. McGregor has not responded to Logan’s bet.
Advertisement
Article continues below this advertisement
Providing feedback will help us improve your experience.
Did you enjoy reading? Tell us how likely you are to recommend Essentially a game for your friends!
As the fight quickly progresses, these predictions give a clear picture of who is the crowd favorite. However, only time will tell how the encounter will actually play out.
Advertisement
Article continues below this advertisement
We would like to know your opinion. Can Dillon pull off an upset? Or will it be an easy task for Logan, as most people are expecting?