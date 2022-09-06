Lance Bass reveals his candidate to replace Justin Timberlake at an NSync meeting

If there is expectation for the possibility that a boyband will meet soon, that is NSync. The group made up of Lance Bass, Justin TimberlakeChris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez, and Joey Fatone decided to take an indefinite hiatus ten years ago.

A musical silence that was not the path chosen by the current partner of Jessica Biel, who pursued a successful career as a solo artist, but who has not resumed four years ago, but that is not why she has retired.

A present that anyway it keeps him away from his bandmates, whose remaining members have met sporadically on stage. An example of this occurred at the 2019 Coachella Festival, when Ariana Grande invited NSync to sing, but the group showed up without Justin Timberlake.

Therefore, Lance Bass had to answer a direct question during his participation in the podcast “Pod Meet World“. The singer spoke a few days ago with the stars of “Boy Meets World”, Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong and Will Friedle, where they consulted him on who would be the right person for him to replace the voice of “Cry me a river”.

The singer assured that he knows “exactly who it would be” and stressed that the man he has in mind for this particular replacement “He’s really great with the harmonies.” “A lot of people don’t know that he came from his university, studied music and unbelievably good harmonies: Darren Criss.” confessed.

Then Lance Bass said that the “Glee” actor “loves boybands” and that he “would just be a perfect fit for us.”

It is uncertain if Darren Criss will join NSync in the near future, but he has already taken his first formal steps in the music industry by releasing three EPs.

