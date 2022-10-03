Lance Hornsby’s fate explained

MADRID, 3 Oct. (CultureLeisure) –

The Walking Dead is back and American fans watched the 11×17 episode on October 2, titled Blockade. A character emerging key to the outcome is Lance Hornsbyand the actor who plays him, Josh Hamilton, has given some clues to his destiny in the final season.

((ATTENTION: THIS NEWS CONTAINS SPOILERS))

After Leah (LynnCollins) won’t be able to kill Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) in the 11×16, Throwlieutenant governor of the Commonwealth, he forcibly took Hilltop and allied communities. In the midst of a manhunt to hunt down Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) and Aaron (Ross Marquand), Daryl manages to shoot Lance in the face..

The Chapter 11×17 shows to Hornsby hunting down Daryl and Maggie’s group, along with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and his pregnant wife, Annie (Medina Senghore). “This ends here,” Hornsby tells the survivors. Trapped behind military checkpoints, the protagonists manage to get their people out of the Commonwealth before Hornsby could find out. Flanked by Hornsby’s squad of soldiers, Daryl’s group sneaks into the sewers, deciding to draw their enemies to them. Daryl’s group ambushes Commonwealth soldiers and the chapter ends with Daryl holding a knife to Hornsby’s neck, leaving it up in the air whether the lieutenant governor will be killed or jailed.

“To get started, I don’t think Lance ever had a problem with his morals.. I don’t think Lance thinks of himself as someone who has nefarious goals. I believe that He’s willing to do the best job he can.” Hamilton said in an interview with ComicBook.

The outlet also asked if, like Negan, there was a chance Lance could redeem himself. “I don’t think he thinks he should redeem himself. Only he is trying to do the best he can for the Commonwealth and for himself as well. But I don’t think he feels like he has to make a moral u-turn.”





As for the future of the character, Hamilton responded in a humorous way. “We are in talks to develop a musical theater production called Hornsby! I think it’s really going to change musical theater as we know it.“, he joked.

The final installment of The Walking Dead It can be seen in Spain through FOX. The channel will broadcast Blockade this Monday, October 3 at 10:00 p.m.