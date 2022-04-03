Lance past, a man in Germany was vaccinated against COVID 90 times to sell certificates – El Financiero

A 60-year-old man in Germany reportedly had multiple COVID-19 vaccinations in order to obtain vaccination records and sell them to people who refused to be vaccinated, authorities reported.

The man, from the eastern city of Magdeburg and whose name was withheld due to German privacy rules, reportedly received about 90 vaccinations at vaccination centers in the state of Saxony before the police detected it a few days ago, the dpa news agency reported.

The individual has not been arrested, but is being investigated for unauthorized issuance of vaccination certificates and for falsifying documentsreported dpa.

It was detected at a vaccination center in Eilenburg in Saxony, when presenting for the second day in a row to receive a vaccination.

The police confiscated several blank certificates and initiated criminal proceedings.

It has not been revealed what effects on your health has had the application of such a quantity of vaccines, which were of different brands.

The German police have carried out numerous operations recently against the falsification of vaccination certificates.

There are Germans who they deny the severity of the pandemic and refuse to be vaccinatedbut at the same time they want to have proof of vaccination to be able to enter bars, restaurants, swimming pools or workplaces.

Daily cases in Germany have been rising for several weeks, but many restrictions were lifted on Friday. It is no longer mandatory to wear a mask in supermarkets or in theatersbut yes on public transport routes.

It is also not mandatory in most schools in the country, which has led teachers’ associations to warn of possible conflicts.

“On the one hand, there is the risk that children who do wear the mask will be mocked and insulted as weaklings, and on the other hand, the risk that pressure will increase against those who do not wear it,” he told the press. dpa agency Heinz-Peter Meidinger, president of the German Teachers’ Association.

He was in favor of teachers and students wear the mask voluntarily in schools, at least until the Easter holidays.

Experts say that the most recent wave of infections in Germany is due to the omicron subvariant BA.2 and that already seems to have reached its peak.

On Sunday, Germany’s disease control agency reported 74,053 new cases. Less than a week ago, it was reporting some 11,224 new cases daily.. However, the reported figure is usually lower on weekends.

In total, Germany has recorded 130,029 deaths from COVID-19.