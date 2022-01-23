Lancia Aurelia, flagship SUV with a distinctive design – Mondo Auto

Soon Ypsilon will no longer be the only car available in the range of Lancia. The Italian brand has in fact announced the first strategies of the relaunch plan which, under the aegis of Stellantis, will see the Turin brand bring some historic models back to the road such as Delta but also Lancia Aurelia. The latter will occupy the place at the top of the Italian brand’s offer, becoming the new flagship of the company led by Luca Napolitano. The Lancia CEO has spoken in recent weeks about the future of the brand, giving some previews on what the new Lancia Aurelia will be like and what we should expect from its return to the road.

As already anticipated during the last months of 2021, it will be a premium SUV, in line with the new identity of the brand which will see the Turin car manufacturer flanked by Alfa Romeo and DS. With them there will be several synergies, with a collaboration on technological development and design through the shared platforms of the Stellantis Group. However, this will not mean losing the brand identity and in this regard Napolitano himself wanted to specify that the new Lancia Aurelia will have a particular and distinctive design, without however adding further details. The model will be the size of a sports SUV, a Sportback to be clear, which will allow Lancia to rival the Germans by entering a market niche. In fact, the goal is precisely this: not only to revitalize the brand but to position itself in the best possible way and address a specific competition that can become attached to the brand.

The new Lancia Aurelia will not arrive for 4-5 years and in this time frame many things could change, like the name itself. Napolitano also hinted that the future crossover could also have a different identity from the one currently circulating with greater insistence. The C-segment crossover will in any case play a very important role in the relaunch of the Italian brand, representing the new course of Lancia.