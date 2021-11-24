Lancia Aurelia Outlaw, restomod with the 300 HP V6 Busso – Classics

It took over 5,000 hours of work to transform a glorious B20 GT Coupé into the Launch Aurelia Outlaw, the latest reinterpretation of the great Italian classic created by the British company Thornley Kelham. The English company has been dealing with the restomod of Lancia Aurelia for several years, with a range of models particularly appreciated throughout Europe and has now taken a further step by presenting an Outlaw even more powerful than the previous ones. This specimen then is in the process of obtaining the European CSL certification.

The heart of the project for this Lancia Aurelia Outlaw is certainly the engine used: it is a V6 Busso engine derived from Alfa Romeo capable of delivering 300 hp and 340 Nm of torque maximum, combined with the five-speed manual gearbox and limited slip differential. Compared to the other examples made in the past, we note the significant increase in power since the previous restomods had stopped at the 220 HP that were released by the V6 ex Lancia Flaminia 2.8 liters. The increase in horsepower has involved an optimization and modernization work of several components, with the English company thus endowing its reinterpretation of this great classic with modern disc brakes, a modern pedal set, modifying the pinion steering and equipping it with a rack with power assistance. The front and rear suspensions have also been completely revised with a new roll-bar. To contain the weights and lighten the car, aluminum was used instead of steel, with the total weight increased to 1,100 kg.

Thornley Kelham has eliminated bumpers and moldings, thus making it the appearance of the Lancia Aurelia Outlaw even more elegant. The car thus recalls the one used by Giovanni Bracco on several occasions, from the Mille Miglia in 1951 in which he came in second, to victory in the premier class of Le Mans, without forgetting the triumph at the Carrera Panamericana in 1951. Just like the car of the historic rider, also in this case the roof line was lowered thus making the Aurelia Outlaw even more aerodynamic. Inside the cockpit, Connolly leather with Alcantara finishes and a racing steering wheel with wooden edge was used.