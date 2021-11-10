Lancia Aurelia, the return: it will be a compact crossover SUV – Mondo Auto

The future sometimes has to be completely different from the past to be accepted by men living in the present. This is the meaning of the possible return of the model Lancia Aurelia, whose very strong name has been potentially assigned to one of the next cars that will represent the relaunch of the car manufacturer founded by Vincenzo Lancia.

According to reports Automotive News, the name Aurelia could be fished out of the archives, as it could also happen for Delta. However, the historical distance between Aurelia and current events is much wider than in the last generation of the Delta, in this case well rooted in the context of the third millennium. In fact, there is talk of a glorious car that went through all the 1950s, giving Lancia immense prestige. In the future, and keep all traditionalists strong, the new Aurelia will be electric, It will be a suv crossover, and will have size relatively compact. Not a bad change, for the heir to a legend in the Lancia list.

Launched in the early 1950s, the Aurelia was a luxury for a few although it had been translated into all versions: sedan, coupé, spider. Only 18,200 were produced. The car was produced from 1950 to 1958 and sold (basic) at a cost of 2 million and 600 thousand lire, which at the exchange rate between 1950 and 2021, including inflation, would be equivalent to a price of 48 thousand euros. Equipped with one of the first V6 engines in automotive history, a 2000 cc designed by the engineer Francesco De Virgilio, the Coupé in 1951 distinguished itself in various national and international competitions, such as the Giro di Toscana, the Giro di Sicilia and the Mille Miles, where he finished second. At the 24 Hours of Le Mans of the same year he won the S 2.0 class, finishing 12th overall. The progenitor, the B10, was presented at the Turin Motor Show, inaugurated on May 4, 1950.

The choice of the name Aurelia, although not officially confirmed, would be important for Lancia’s future schemes. Among the many models offered for sale throughout history, Aurelia is one of the most renowned; not only among collectors, but also among ordinary people. The same goes for Delta, which, as mentioned, is more recent history. Probably no other historic car of the brand can boast such a ‘communicative’ pedigree, especially in relation to elegance, which Lancia will not fail to exploit.