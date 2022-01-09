Lancia Delta HF Integrale: this example for sale has more horsepower than a Ferrari

Italy can really boast a lot of extraordinary cars built over the years. One of these produced by Lancia is still on sale today.

There Lancia Delta it is a vehicle that does not need many introductions. It can be said that, both on the market and especially in motorsport, has definitely revolutionized Lancia and the Italy of the automobile, making it even richer in a history that, up to that moment, she was already full of satisfactions.

It all started in 1979, with a production stopped only in 1999. It was re-proposed, albeit with less success, from 2008 to 2014. This is the second best-selling model in the history of the Lancia brand with 776.970 units produced which make it truly a splendid vehicle.

In rallies, then, there was no shortage of successes, as the greatest motoring enthusiasts will certainly remember. In any case, it has never been forgotten and now another company has revived it and put it up for sale on the web.

Lancia Delta 1992 for sale: mind-boggling price, unforgettable features

The Lancia Delta is truly an iconic and one-of-a-kind vehicle. And now another splendid specimen has been put up for sale, dating back to 1992.

It is a “road” vehicle – which, as you can see, has very little on the road – dating back to 1992 and restored by the company Croniqué Esport.

A very special project that includes an extraordinary racing preparation and that it does not prevent the Delta in question from going to the streets.

The engine has been improved to such an extent to be able to develop up to 446 Hp of maximum power. Up to now, in its history, it has traveled “only” 1,500 kilometers with its new powerful engine (117,400 kilometers in total).

Its selling price is around 125,000 euros and all information on the vehicle is available on request. Not that there is a need to confirm it, but a car as historic as it is beautiful is unlikely not to attract enthusiasts and collectors.

Or at least, after such a job, a lot of attention would be more than deserved.