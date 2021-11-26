Lancia, double anniversary at the Quirinale

BIG PARTY AT THE QUIRINALE – Tomorrow are 115 round years: it was November 27th 1906 when Vincenzo Launch and Claudio Fogolin, who had met and became good friends four years earlier, at Fiat, with a capital of 50,000 lire each, founded the factory in Turin Lancia & C. One hundred and fifteen years studded with firsts, innovations and triumphs, but also with slips, falls and courageous resumptions. And extraordinary cars, appreciated all over the world for their elegance and the almost maniacal care with which they were built. The 115th birthday of Lancia will be celebrated tomorrow at the Palazzo del Quirinale, a place closely linked to the history of the Turin house for exactly sixty years: it was a long wheelbase Flaminia with cabriolet bodywork by Pinin Farina, in 1961, the first presidential Lancia to enter the courtyard of Honor, chosen by the third President of the Italian Republic, Giovanni Gronchi, on the occasion of the visit to Italy of Queen Elizabeth II of England.

DOUBLE ANNIVERSARY AND FUTURE GOALS – Double party, therefore, for the Launch, which will go up to the Colle to celebrate its first 115 years of history and the sixtieth anniversary of the Presidential Flaminia. A moment of great celebration to remember “beautiful cars, the result of the creative ingenuity of many engineers and designers, with a timeless style and which have become true standard-bearers of Italy all over the world”, says the CEO of Lancia, Luca Napolitano , which explains how “by leveraging this glorious history”The Turin-based company is preparing to face the ten-year plan with which it aims to expand its range, gaining new market shares and accelerating towards the goal – common to the entire car industry – of more sustainable mobility.

A PRESIDENTIAL PASSION – The sixty years of the Presidential Flaminia ideally open the Quirinale garages and bring to mind other cars Launch used by heads of our state. Of Flaminia specials for the Presidency of the Republic, Pininfarina set up a total of four, all affectionately renamed with the names of some of the most valiant thoroughbreds of the Scuderie del Colle: Belfiore, Belmonte and Belvedere were called the three convertibles with foldable rigid canvas roof. while the only one equipped with a non-opening canvas cover for the driver’s seat alone was named Belsito. After Gronchi, other presidents chose a Lancia: when he was not traveling on his Alfa Romeo 164, Francesco Cossiga took a Thema. This latter machine was also much loved by his successor, Oscar Luigi Scalfaro, who together with Carlo Azeglio Ciampi, after a long period of inactivity, called the very elegant Flaminia back into service for the most important official visits.

FROM THE HILL TO THE MUSEUM – Beyond the open and elongated bodywork, four o’clock Presidential Flaminia present a whole series of changes that differentiate them from the normal production sedan that Lancia unveiled in 1956 at the Turin motor show. Painted in an intense midnight blue, they are all equipped with five very comfortable black Connolly leather armchairs and an intercom to communicate with the driver. In sixty years of honorable career, the Presidential Flaminias have welcomed the Quirinale the most important heads of state, from John Fitzgerald Kennedy to Charles De Gaulle, accompanying President Gronchi as well in the celebrations for the centenary of the unification of Italy. In 2001, after being fully restored, the four Presidential Flaminias separated: Belfiore and Belvedere remained in the Quirinale Stables, always ready to start the engines for the most important occasions; Belsito, on the other hand, has found a new home a stone’s throw from the Colle, in the rooms of the historical museum of the Military Motorization of Rome; Finally, Belmonte pointed the headlights towards the National Automobile Museum of Turin, where it is still preserved together with hundreds of other cars that have made history.