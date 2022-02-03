Lancia Flaminia, the “first lady” of the President of the Republic is Targa Oro ASI

He was expecting another president in his back seat. Yet the Lancia Flaminia Presidential welcomed again Sergio Mattarella in his cockpit after his re-election as President of the Italian Republic. And just like its “owner” also the car, which has always accompanied the number one of the Quirinale to the most exclusive owners, a new appointment shows off that of ASI Gold Plate.

Lancia, Maserati, Panda and …: how many cars for the President of the Republic

Symbol of Italian excellence in the world

The ASI Technical Commission had examined the four Flaminia del Quirinale in 2014. Baptized Nice flower (frame 813-99-1001, Rome number 454308), Belmonte (frame 813-99-1002, Rome number 454306), Belvedere (frame 813-99-1003, Rome number 454307) and Belsito (frame 813-99-1004, Rome plate 474229), are still today preserved in perfect condition: midnight blue color, black Connolly leather upholstery, intercom to communicate with the driver, five rear seats with large sofa and two folding seats. Original conditions that led to ASI homologation and the release of the “Targa Oro”: Italian symbol of excellence for world collecting.

The Presidential Flaminia with bodywork “Landaulet-cabriolet” is the daughter of the model presented in 1957 at the Geneva Motor Show as a high-class flagship characterized by elegant lines, luxurious interiors and finishes. In 1961, the Carrozzeria Pininfarina created the Presidential version long wheelbase, called “335”, an abbreviation that indicates the measure of the wheelbase in centimeters. The car was used for the first time by President Giovanni Gronchi on the occasion of the visit to Italy of Queen Elizabeth II of England. In a few months, four specimens were made, baptized with the proper names of thoroughbred horses from the Quirinale stables.

They are cars that the world envies us and that ASI has contributed to further enhance. They have held high the honor of Italian motorsport on the occasion of the visits of heads of state such as John Fitzgerald Kennedy and Charles De Gaulle. Currently, the Belfiore and the Belvedere are at the Quirinale for the great occasions of the Head of State and the highest offices of the Republic. The Belsito is visible at the Historical Museum of Military Motorization in Rome, while the Belmonte is exhibited at the National Automobile Museum in Turin.