“Lancia like Mercedes”: new details on the future – Auto World

Launch try to raise the bar in view of the future. In recent years, the strategy of abandoning a past littered with rally world titles and iconic cars such as the Delta to reduce itself to marketing a single model, the Ypsilon, in a single market, Italy, has not been successful: if it wants to ensure a role from hero among the 14 brands of the Stellantis Group, Lancia must make sure to take off the label that many analysts have affixed to it as one of the less strategic brands within Stellantis.

Recently, however, the Turin brand has unveiled some of the next steps it will take to expand its offer, with three new models that will debut in the coming years: the new Ypsilon in 2024, both hybrid and 100% electric, a compact electric crossover in 2026 and a compact sedan, also electric, in 2028. The objective of this new offensive was explained directly by the CEO of the Italian car manufacturer, Luca Napolitano: “Clearly volumes are important, but our goals are about profitability. We still have a lot of work to do and we need to have a point of reference to look to: for us it is Mercedes. This is not to say that we want to rival Mercedes on the market, it would be naive: it is just an example of what we are aiming for ”. According to Napolitano, Lancia needs to continue its market activity in the high-end premium segment.

The CEO of Lancia himself stated that the expansion strategy of the brand it will be limited to Europe, since unlike Alfa Romeo and DS we are not talking about a global brand: the first markets on which Lancia will take its first steps will be Germany and France, where electrification is moving faster then, and only in a second moment will also accelerate its offensive in Spain, Belgium, Austria and the Nordic countries. “Initially we aim to achieve 25 to 30% of our overseas sales – Napolitano explained – Our aggressive electrification strategy and our focus on market segments that are very strong in Europe will help us. Then, from next year, if things go well, why not try to bring right-hand drive Lancia models to Japan, South Africa or Australia as well? ”.

A question probably rhetorical that of the CEO of Lancia, because as he himself admitted the ten-year plan of Lancia it does not include a return to motor racing nor expansion outside Europe, given that the Turin brand’s priority is to enjoy maximum credibility in the premium segment. “We want to be the brand within Stellantis with the highest share of recycled materials”, added Napolitano, who also spoke about the digitization of the sales process: expanding the dealer network (target 100 Lancia points of sale in Europe in about 60 cities) and at the same time pushing online sales, the target is “make it possible to buy a car with just three clicks“.