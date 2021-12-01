Lancia: the program for the next 10 years has already been outlined

The next 10 years will be crucial for the future of Launch. The car brand will have to relaunch itself in the premium car market in this time frame. To achieve this the group Stellantis will make its huge resources available. In recent days Luca Napolitano he reiterated that the Piedmontese car manufacturer, which celebrated 115 springs only a few days ago, will focus heavily on electrification of the range.

Lancia’s plan for the next 10 years has been outlined

From 2026 onwards the Italian manufacturer will produce only and exclusively electric cars. Napolitano reiterated that the first 3 models to arrive will be Lancia Ypsilon, Aurelia and Delta. Obviously, 10 years from now, several other cars will be presented and in particular in the higher segments of the market. For example, we talk about the possible return of Thema and Stratos.

Lancia’s return to Europe is scheduled for 2024 thanks to the new generation of Ypsilon. The first countries to benefit from this return of the Piedmontese home to Europe will be Austria, Belgium, France, Germany and Spain. Soon after, it will also be the turn of the United Kingdom. The news of Lancia’s return in recent weeks has caused a sensation in many countries. The memory of the brand and its cars is still strong today among enthusiasts and professionals.

But in addition to the new models, the electrification and the return in Europe, the other key point in Lancia’s relaunch plan will be the new sales model. Napolitano explained that this will evolve to ensure that the brand is always in step with the times. The showrooms will be approx 100 in 60 cities but it will be small spaces.

This is because online sales will be given more and more importance. Even the Piedmontese house like Alfa Romeo will try to avoid that there are too many zero km cars around so as not to ruin the image. The product offering will be simplified and pre-set packages will probably be used.

