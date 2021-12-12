Lancia will be the Mercedes of Stellantis

New interesting statements by Luca Napolitano. The number one of the brand Launch has revealed new details on what the future of the Piedmontese carmaker will be. Put simply, Napolitano said the premium brand aims to become the Mercedes of the Stellantis group. “We still have a lot of work to do and we need to have a point of reference to look at: for us this point of reference is Mercedes,” he said exactly.

Lancia has a model: it is Mercedes

Immediately after saying these words the CEO of Lancia he stated that of course he does not mean that his company should rival the Germans. This is also because at the moment it would be an impossible challenge. What the manager of Stellantis what he meant is that Mercedes must represent a model for what will be the growth of Lancia in the coming years.

In fact, we recall that Stellantis has made it clear that it wants to relaunch its Italian brand after years of oblivion. For this reason, in the next few years Lancia will enrich its range with 3 models: Ypsilon, an SUV and the new Delta. Furthermore, from 2024 the Piedmontese company will return to Europe with the opening of 100 new dealerships in all the main cities of our continent.

Germany and France are the first countries where the brand will expand in the future

Lancia, unlike Alfa Romeo which is considered a full-fledged global premium brand, will focus its relaunch in Europe. In particular, this will happen initially by focusing on France and Germany and only later to the northern European countries and to Spain, Belgium and Austria. From 2026 the Italian company will offer only electric cars and therefore Napolitano prefers to focus first on markets where this type of car is starting to take hold seriously.

Furthermore, the CEO wants to make it easier for his customers to buy cars online and hopes that in the future this can be done in just 3 clicks. In short, quite clear ideas for the future of the Stellantis brand that it will look to for its relaunch Mercedes.