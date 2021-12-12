Lancia will become the new Mercedes, according to Napolitano

Luca Napolitano, CEO of the Turin brand, will have the task of relaunch the historic Italian brand to bring it back to the glories of the past and, in this regard, Lancia’s number one claimed to be intent on reaching the quality of the famous German brand Mercedes. Although the statement appears as one real provocation, the strategy could allow Stellantis to join a still unexplored market segment where the current brands of the group still fail to compete. Unlike the other brands, Lancia will not focus on volumes but on operating margins; in other words, few Lancias will circulate but i profits will be high.

What can we expect from Lancia? According to what emerged on the net, theheir to the Ypsilon in a couple of years and then a compact crossover in 2026. For a hatchback, like Delta, it will be necessary to wait until 2028 and perhaps, only after this trio, will a super sedan or flagship arrive. All will be naturally only electric, except for the Ypsilon which will also have mild hybrid engines, so as to start the brand towards the transition. The mechanics will be shared with the other premium brands of the group such as Alfa Romeo and DS. To differentiate, the brand will focus on comfort on board, on the build quality and on the materials, placing the accent on the latter aspect using, for example, recycled materials or low environmental impact.

Napolitano aims to promote the brand first in Europe and subsequently also on foreign markets, even producing right-hand drive solutions for Japan and Australia. The goal is to create a network of 100 dealers in 60 European cities, while at the same time pushing online sales that are becoming increasingly popular all over the world.