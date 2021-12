Lancia Ypsilon Alberta Ferretti: equipment, price, hybrid and LPG engine

A dedicated color. Available immediately in Italian dealerships in the 1.0 Firefly hybrid and 1.2 Gpl versions, this Ypsilon was born from the collaboration between the car manufacturer and the Italian stylist. The car offers some unusual details for the model: the Alberta Ferretti gray external color, with an iridescent effect, was in fact created for the occasion and combined with the satin chrome effect of the grille, handles and mirror caps. A special feature are also the badges with a Rose Gold chrome finish. Alternatively, customers can still order the Ypsilon in the Snow white, Pietra gray, Vulcano black variants, or in the two-tone one with black combined with glossy and matte surfaces.

Black and Rose Gold for the interior. The interiors feature upholstery in recycled black Seaqual Yarn fabric with Rose Gold embroidery. This chromatic combination returns in all the main elements of the dashboard, the steering wheel and the gear lever.