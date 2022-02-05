Lancia Ypsilon, Alberta Ferretti special edition presented

Two success stories all Italians who come together to “share” style, elegance and an approach to innovation devoted to sustainability. Thus was born Lancia Ypsilon Alberta Ferrettispecial version of the compact most appreciated and loved by Italian women.

A collaboration, the one between the Italian car manufacturer and the Marche stylist, which has its foundations in continuous pursuit of excellence and in the strong sense of beauty and elegance. “Two brands with shared values: Italian style, elegance, femininity, attention to the environment, attention to detail, with a style that is always contemporary.” Luca Napolitano, CEO of the Lancia brand, declares. “The exclusive Lancia Ypsilon Alberta Ferretti special series enhances the compactness of the city carguiding its timeless image towards a more sustainable tomorrow for future generations “.

Lancia Ypsilon and Alberta Ferretti: green and sustainable collaboration

The Lancia Ypsilon Alberta Ferretti special edition, already unveiled at the end of 2021, is a real one manifesto of innovation and sustainability tricolor. Both in the interior and in the technical and mechanical solutions adopted, the special model of the Italian compact features hi-tech solutions devoted to respect for the environment.

The seat fabrics, for example, are also made in SEAQUAL® YARN, a high-quality, 100% post-consumer recycled polyester yarn. In this way it was possible to contain the vehicle’s environmental impact and, at the same time, to guarantee high standards of comfort and quality.

On the engine front, on the other hand, the Lancia Ypsilon Alberta Ferretti is available in a hybrid version with 1.0 FireFly 70 HP Start & Stop engine. A solution that guarantees reactivity, speed and great efficiency. The 51.5 kW endothermic engine is in fact flanked by a 12 volt BSG (Belt Integrated Starter Generator) electric motor and a dedicated lithium battery that is activated when the vehicle is restarted.

In this way, not only will it be possible to contain consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, but it will also be possible to obtain advantages in terms of operating costs. In several Italian regions, in fact, the special edition of the Lancia Ypsilon enjoys one 50% discount on the cost of the stampthus allowing you to save on fixed vehicle costs.

Alternatively, the Lancia Ypsilon Alberta Ferretti is also available fueled by LPG, with a range of over 900 kilometers in the mixed cycle with both tanks full.

Alberta Ferretti gray

The distinctive character of the new special version of the Ypsilon, however, is given by the color tone chosen for the bodywork. The livery is entirely in Alberta Ferretti grayan iridescent color, which brings out the pink light points of the bodywork, enhancing the feminine beauty of its lines.

Inside, however, is a “riot” of Gold Rose. This shade, which goes perfectly with the Alberta Ferretti gray and the pink highlights of the exteriors, is used for the continuous thread stitching of the seats, for the AF monogram embroidered on the headrests and for all the other interior finishes and details: from goblet of the steering wheel, to the frames of the air vents, from the gearbox gem to the internal handles, to the details of the dashboard.

Lancia Ypsilon Alberta Ferretti, prices and availability

The special version of the best-selling compact in Italy, officially presented last February 3 in the historic setting of Palazzo Donizzetti in Milan and will soon be available in the showrooms of the Stellantis network. Price list in hand, the price of the new Lancia Ypsilon in a special version is quite interesting. The Lancia Ypsilon Alberta Ferretti can be purchased starting from 13,950 euros thanks to the financing of FCA bank and in case of exchange or scrapping. If you do not have cars to be scrapped or exchanged, it is possible to purchase the special version in 36 installments of 149 euros per month plus advance, financial charges and final installment.