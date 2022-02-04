Lancia Ypsilon and Alberta Ferretti protagonists of a collaboration

More than 3 million Lancia Ypsilons have been delivered since 1985. Of these, two to women. In almost 37 years of history, the brand’s most successful subcompact has been able to win a predominantly, although not exclusive, interest for women. Elegant lines on compact dimensions, reinterpreted by the stylist Alberta Ferretti with whom Lancia has started a collaboration. Ypsilon finds a new interpretation, closer to high fashion (and in this case to feminine taste) but without neglecting sustainability, designed to be practical and comfortable in everyday use, restoring charm and presence on the road. The new Lancia Ypsilon Alberta Ferretti is available from 13,950 euros.

Unpublished color

The product proposal adds some new aesthetic contents. The body color was developed together with the stylist, from which it takes its name: Alberta Ferretti gray. It is an iridescent color that, depending on the impact with the light, lets some pink elements emerge. The passenger compartment has been customized with Rose Gold finishes and the AF logo embroidered on the seat headrests. These are upholstered with Seaqual fabric, made from 100% recycled polyester and the texture is inspired by the women’s bodices from the Alberta Ferretti collection. A proposal that should improve the feeling of comfort once seated on board because it is more enveloping than normal standard armchairs. The power unit that equips the vehicle is the 1.0 liter FireFly 70 hp and 12 Volt Isg integrated thermal engine. A solution that has made it possible to improve fuel consumption and emissions and to obtain approval as a hybrid car. In addition to Albera Ferretti gray, the colors available are snow white, stone gray and volcano black. The list price starts at 13,950 euros.