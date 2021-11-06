Lancia Ypsilon Hybrid EcoChic, in promotion until November 15, 2021: price, financing, installments

The new Lancia Ypsilon Hybrid EcoChic winks at motorists also in recent weeks, with an interesting promotional initiative valid until Monday 15 November.

The small and refined utilitarian of the Turin brand, in its new electrified variant which, thanks to the mild-hybrid engine, makes the transition to the hybrid decidedly natural and devoid of any recharge worries, it is proposed as the ideal means to move easily in the city, doing it now with a new level of efficiency that allows to reduce consumption and polluting emissions.

Also in monthly installments of 129 euros

The Lancia promotion allows you to purchase the new Ypsilon Hybrid al price of 9.950 euros, plus financial charges, instead of 11,450 euros. Or alternatively, it is possible to access the loan which provides for an advance of 1,980 euros, for a duration of 36 months with monthly installments of 129 euros, giving the customer the freedom, after three years, to decide whether to return the car or keep it by paying the final residual installment of 5,510 euros.