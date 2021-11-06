Tech

Lancia Ypsilon Hybrid EcoChic, in promotion until November 15, 2021: price, financing, installments

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee10 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read

The new Lancia Ypsilon Hybrid EcoChic winks at motorists also in recent weeks, with an interesting promotional initiative valid until Monday 15 November.

The small and refined utilitarian of the Turin brand, in its new electrified variant which, thanks to the mild-hybrid engine, makes the transition to the hybrid decidedly natural and devoid of any recharge worries, it is proposed as the ideal means to move easily in the city, doing it now with a new level of efficiency that allows to reduce consumption and polluting emissions.

Also in monthly installments of 129 euros

The Lancia promotion allows you to purchase the new Ypsilon Hybrid al price of 9.950 euros, plus financial charges, instead of 11,450 euros. Or alternatively, it is possible to access the loan which provides for an advance of 1,980 euros, for a duration of 36 months with monthly installments of 129 euros, giving the customer the freedom, after three years, to decide whether to return the car or keep it by paying the final residual installment of 5,510 euros.

Motorionline.com has been selected by the new Google News service, if you want to be always updated on our news
Follow us here

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee10 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

WhatsApp says goodbye to these smartphones from November 1st

6 days ago

Microsoft and SEGA announce a strategic partnership to launch “Super Games” – Nerd4.life

6 days ago

FIFA switches from EA to 2K Sports? Take Two shareholders push for the acquisition – Nerd4.life

3 hours ago

When is LEGO Black Friday? Set at discounted prices, here are the dates

4 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button