Lancia Ypsilon UnYca, limited edition and online only – Trials and News

A new special series for Lancia Ypsilon, to be purchased only online. After four generations, more than three million units sold and more than 35 special series, Lancia Ypsilon reinvents itself once again with the first Ypsilon that can be reserved and purchased exclusively online, to be then collected at the dealer closest to the customer. . The name UnYca represents the only telematic booking and purchase method, but also unique as it is offered in a single version, in a single color, the Metallic Vulcano Black, in a single set-up and in a single Mild Hybrid engine.

Designed for a young and connected audience, the Lancia Ypsilon UnYca focuses on the elegant design of its Nero Vulcano metallic livery, embellished with bright and satin-gray chromed details on the grille, the lower grille and the handles. The Lancia Ypsilon UnYca customer will always be connected, thanks to the multimedia radio system with 7 “touchscreen, the availability of the DAB digital radio, a USB port to carry all their music with them, the Bluetooth connection and the possibility of communicating. your smartphone with the car, thanks to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Thanks to the collaboration with Spotify, Lancia Ypsilon Unyca will make available, free of charge and for everyone, a unique playlist dedicated to the new limited edition.

Lancia Ypsilon Unyca will be marketed at a price of 12,500 euros and can be purchased with an installment of 139 euros per month, thanks to the loan offered by FCA Bank. #UnycamenteOnline is the new digital campaign for the launch of the new Lancia Ypsilon Unyca. Through a social activation, a professional DJ will ask their instagram fanbase to tell what makes each of them truly unique. The answers collected will then be associated with a song that will form a playlist on Spotify, called Lancia Ypsilon Unyca.