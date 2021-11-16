Lancia Ypsilon UnYca, limited edition that can only be purchased online

At the time of booking, an advance of 500 euros must be left. Once the order has been placed online, the customer will be contacted by the dealer to finalize the purchase and organize the collection.

Lancia presented UnYca , a limited edition of the Ypsilon. The peculiarity of this model is that it can be booked and purchased exclusively online . All in a few simple steps. In fact, through a dedicated page of the Lancia e-shop, it will be possible to order the car. Lancia Ypsilon Unyca will be marketed at price of 12,500 euros . It will also be possible to apply for a loan offered by FCA Bank with installments starting from 139 euros.

As for this special series, Lancia says it is proposed in the only Metallic Vulcano Black color, in a single version and in a single Mild Hybrid engine. The car is also characterized by the presence of satin-gray chrome details on the grille, the lower grille and the handles.

Speaking of the interior, this model offers the classic multimedia radio system with a 7-inch screen, DAB digital radio, a USB socket and Bluetooth. There is also support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Special features, thanks to an agreement with Spotify, a unique playlist dedicated to the new limited edition will be offered free of charge. Speaking of the Mild Hybrid engine, this is the well-known 3-cylinder one liter displacement capable of delivering 70 hp (51 kW) with 92 Nm of torque that we had the opportunity to test recently on the Ypsilon. The maximum speed reaches 163 km / h, while it takes 14.2 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km / h.

With this new special version, the Italian brand seems to want shift attention to online sales channels which in the future will play an increasingly important role. And speaking of the future, remember that in 2024 the new generation of the Ypsilon will arrive which in addition to having a mild hybrid engine will also be offered in a 100% electric version. This new model will kick off the Italian brand’s relaunch strategy.