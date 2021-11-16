Lancia Ypsilon Unyca, the limited edition only online



The new Lancia Y debuts: price and features

An absolute novelty for the Lancia brand, the Yspilon finally proposes itself in a new guise, after four different generations, more than 3 million units distributed, a consolidated leadership in the B segment and over 35 special series. And it does so, once again, in an ingenious way and in step with the times.

This is how Lancia (after more than 35 years of history) introduces it to the list the first Ypsilon that can be booked and purchased only and exclusively online, with the possibility of picking it up then at the dealer closest to the end customer. The new model is called Lancia Ypsilon UnYca, and it is truly unique in everything: in the booking and purchase mode only on the web, it is also unique because it is available in a limited edition, as well as being offered in a single version, in a single color (Nero Vulcano metallic), in a single set up and in the Mild Hybrid engine only. It is unique in terms of the technology available on board and is the only one to offer a playlist of music selected with Spotify, which can be used freely.

In conclusion, Lancia has taken a big step with its new Ypsilon UnYca, a car suitable for a young and connected public who wants to look to the future. It is ideal for modern customers, who are attentive to sustainability, it is true, but also to the elegant design of this wonderful Nero Vulcano metallic livery, embellished with bright and satin-gray chrome details on the grille, the lower grille and the handles.

On board the Lancia Ypsilon UnYca the driver is always connected, thanks to the multimedia radio system with 7 “touchscreen, the availability of the DAB digital radio, a USB port that allows you to bring your own music into the car, the Bluetooth connection and the ability to put your smartphone in communication with the car , thanks to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Lancia collaborates with Spotify, and in this way Ypsilon Unyca will make available, free of charge and for everyone, a playlist dedicated to the new, unique limited edition!

Let’s not forget that the new limited edition Lancia Ypsilon is equipped with a hybrid, efficient, compact and light engine and will be sold at the list price of 12,500 euros, also payable in monthly installments starting from 139 euros, thanks to the loan from FCA Bank. The car is already bookable online.