Lancia Ypsilon vs Citroen C3: speed, performance and consumption compared

The parallel between the Italian and the French city car. They are two very popular B-segments with similar price lists

If the match between the Italian and German car industries is played on the field of large sedans, the Italy-France challenge (in this case internal to Stellantis) moves to the sector of city cars such as Lancia Ypsilon and Citroen C3. For years, protagonists in the segment, both have focused on design with the stylistic peculiarities typical of the two brands: the look of the Lancia Ypsilon is more classic and harmonious, the Citroen C3 more original and futuristic. The prices of the Italian city car start at € 15,100, while the price list of the French one starts at € 14,400.

Lancia Ypsilon: ENGINE, TRANSMISSION AND PERFORMANCE – Lancia Ypsilon is offered only with a 3-cylinder one-liter 70 Hp Firefly engine, combined with a 12 Volt mild-hybrid system with Bsg (Belt integrated Starter Generator) generator. The powertrain is combined with the 6-speed manual gearbox and front-wheel drive only. Performance indicates 14.2 seconds in the 0-100 km / h sprint and top speed of 163 km / h. The declared consumption is 4 liters / 100 km.

Citroen C3: engine, transmissions and performance – The Citroen C3 engine range is more extensive, offered in petrol versions with PureTech 3-cylinder 1.2-liter 83 and 110 HP engine, the latter also available in conjunction with the automatic transmission. The diesel engines include the 102 HP BlueHdi 4-cylinder engine combined with a manual gearbox. The performance of the C3 with 83 hp petrol engine indicates a maximum speed of 169 km / h, while the 0-100 km / h acceleration data is not available. The mixed consumption indicated is equal to 4.3 l / 100km, for 98 g / km of CO2 emissions

Lancia Ypsilon: equipment and dimensions – The Italian city car is 384 cm long, 168 cm wide and 152 cm high, with a wheelbase of 239 cm. The curb weight touches 980 kg, while the trunk has a capacity of 245 liters. Two versions are available: Silver and Gold. The Silver trim comes standard with: radio and steering wheel controls; manual air conditioning; 15 “wheels; LED daytime running lights. Ypsilon Gold, adds compared to Silver: infotainment with 7 ”display compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; leather steering wheel, fog lights and 15 ”Style rims. The price list of the Lancia Ypsilon 2021 starts at € 15,100 for the Silver, and € 16,700 for the Gold.

The Citroen C3 2021 is 400cm long, 175cm wide and 147cm high. The boot capacity starts at 300 liters and reaches 1300 liters with the rear seat backrests folded down. The entry-level version of the Citroen C3 is in Live set-up, with wheel covers and Dab radio, offered starting from 14,400 euros.

Going up we find the Feel set-up with air conditioning and Dab radio, with a starting price set at 15,900 euros, the Feel set-up with Airbumps on the bodywork, parking sensors, automatic climate, navigator and Dab radio, heated seats, with a starting price at 16,650 euros. Finally, the top of the range Shine and Shine Pack with prices respectively set at 17,400 euros and 18,900 euros, which include a large adas suite, Dab radio with navigator, Keyless access and the connectivity services included in the Citroen Connect Box.

