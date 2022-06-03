Lancôme celebrates the first decade of its successful fragrance La Vie Est Belle

In a time when there are vast amounts of beauty products and fragrances available, staying at the top of sales for a decade in a row is quite an achievement. And, this triumph is what Lancôme La Vie Est Belle perfume is celebrating.

“La Vie Est Belle is Lancome’s iconic fragrance that was launched in 2012 and since its launch it has been super successful. Right now is the number one fragrance in the L’Oreal Caribe portfolio”, mentioned Rut Ocasio, senior marketing manager of the Luxury Division of L’Oréal Caribe.

Since its launch, nine other versions have been produced: La Vie Est Belle L’Eau de Parfum Legere, La Vie Est Belle L’Absolu, La Vie Est Belle L’Eau de Parfum Intense, La Vie Est Belle Edition Limitee, La Vie Est Belle L’Éclat, La Vie Est Belle Artist Edition by LadyPink, La Vie est Belle en Rose, La Vie Est Belle Intensémen, La Vie Est Belle Soleil Cristal and Oui La Vie est Belle.

“This week we are celebrating with La Vie Est Belle Oui, and what it declares is that yes, life is beautiful. Within the context of these past years where so much has happened, it is good to reaffirm the beauty of life. Oui has softer notes, smells a bit sweeter. It is the fragrance that we are celebrating,” explained Rebeca Torres, Lancôme brand manager for Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.

This coming Friday, June 3, Lancôme will celebrate 10 years since the launch of La Vie Est Belle with a gala at the Grand Ballroom of the Fairmont El San Juan Hotel.

The 150 guests will learn a little about the history of the fragrance, its creation process and the variations of La Vie Est Belle that have been on the market since 2012. They will also enjoy a cocktail and dinner with live music and entertainment by Estefanía Soto, Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2020.

Well thought

10 years ago three of the greatest French perfumers got together for the first time -Olivier Polge, Dominique Ropion and Anne Flipo- and the result was this fragrance that belongs to the floral olfactory family and of which millions of bottles have been sold in the world. world.

La Vie Est Belle in Its original formula mixes notes of iris flower, patchouli, spun sugar, vanilla, sambac Arabian jasmine and Tunisian orange blossom. What results in an exquisite floral aroma, which is what attracts attention, making it the favorite of many.

“The scent profile is what captivates customers. It is a very floral fragrance, with well-marked notes of iris, and Puerto Rican women love that profile. Besides that, the fragrance represents happiness. The bottle is inspired by a smile. If you see the lower part, it has a curvature, it has the shape of a smile”, explained Torres.

While Ocasio pointed out that this smile is inspired by the muse and image of the fragrance, actress Julia Roberts, who has been the face in all the advertising campaigns for a Vie Est Belle from the beginning.

“We can’t talk about La Vie Est Belle without mentioning actress and producer Julia Roberts, who has gracefully represented the fragrance from its launch in 2012 to today. Her radiant personality captivates and her smile was part of what inspired the bottle. She is a super-talented actress and producer who inspires and carries the message we want from the fragrance, which is that each woman has the power to forge her own path, to live and declare happiness at all times of life in which she finds herself.” Ocasio explained.