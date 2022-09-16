Lancôme partnered with Rosalía to bring her iconic style to the fragrance ‘La vie est belle’

In time for the US leg of her first “MOTOMAMI WORLD TOUR” world tour, Lancôme partnered with Rosalía to bring her iconic style to La vie est belle, the brand’s signature fragrance.

Lancôme today announced a new collaboration for its fragrance La vie est belle with recording artist Rosalía, winner of a Grammy and eight Latin Grammy Awards. “La vie est belle” translates into English as “Life is Beautiful”, and Rosalía’s avant-garde style and musical prowess embody her vision of this concept. Through this collaboration, Rosalía shows the message of the iconic fragrance: “Life is what you make of it: make it beautiful.”

“At Lancôme we believe that happiness is a powerful source of beauty and Rosalía, through her remarkable talent and her music, brings happiness to millions of people every day,” says Giovanni Valentini, General Manager of Lancôme USA. «By welcoming Rosalía as a partner of La vie est belle, we hope to encourage our Lancôme community to always think that life is what you make of it: make it beautiful. And we are very happy to work with Rosalía for this association in the US and spread this simple but inspiring message to all her followers. »

Rosalía does it differently. She is not a person who fits the mold, and her brand is totally unique because of her warmth, her spirit, her style, and her deep love for her culture. Rosalía is building her own life, and she is really beautiful.

“Since I first smelled La vie est belle, I loved it! The fragrance exerts a strong sensory attraction on me: it immediately reminds me of the many happy moments in my life. Life is a succession of moments, and they are all connected. If you want to find beauty in life, you have the power to find it. That is why I feel very proud to collaborate with Lancôme in this MOTOMAMI adventure”, says Rosalía.

“I am also delighted that Lancôme is joining me on this journey and giving my fans a great experience when they come to my shows in the US!”

As part of the collaboration, Rosalía will appear in a series of content on social platforms and in US media campaigns. Lancôme will also accompany Rosalía on tour in September and October in select US cities to offer her fans an engaging impromptu experience that allows the Rosalía community the opportunity to share how they are living the concept of life is Beautiful.

In addition, Lancôme will offer concert tickets at select locations and bottles of eau de parfum La vie est belle signed by Rosalía through a raffle on the brand’s social media platforms.

About Lancome

Founded in 1935 by pioneering visionary Armand Petitjean, with the desire to spread the spirit and taste of French elegance throughout the world, Lancôme immediately embodied the essence of beauty. More than ever, the brand aims to offer every woman the chance to flourish and embrace her beauty and femininity whatever her age or skin color.

Lancôme is present in 135 countries, with some 20,000 beauty consultants in as many points of sale offering sophisticated services and representative products to an international clientele. Lancôme successfully combines scientific expertise and an intuitive understanding of women’s needs to produce breakthrough innovations that are unique and complementary across skincare, makeup and perfume. Lancôme affirms that happiness is the most attractive beauty. To embody this statement, the brand has chosen charismatic and fully realized women like Julia Roberts, Penelope Cruz, Lupita Nyong’o, Lily Collins, Isabella Rossellini, Zendaya Coleman and Amanda Seyfried.