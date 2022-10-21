Lancôme x Bearbrick The most tender collection of 2022!

if you are one makeup lover Like us, you can’t wait to get your hands on the new collection of Lancome x Bearbrick. A very fun bet in which art and beauty come together in the same fusion that will make it one of the most remembered collections of 2022. It is already on sale and we can’t wait for you to know all the details.

Now if you want context on the origin of the collaboration, Bearbrick is a collectible toy designed and produced by the Japanese company MediCom Toy Incorporated. The name may or may not sound familiar to you, but we have all seen the figure of the cute little bear in different colors and sizes. This would be a variation of the MediCom Kubrick design

It is a very important collaboration because it mixes the best of two worlds, on the one hand, art with Bearbrick’s teddy bear, whom we will call Happy, and on the other, the beauty and aesthetics that it represents. Lancome in people’s life. Not for nothing is it one of the most important beauty brands.

In fact, this collaboration shows the hard work of both brands to bring a collaboration in which Lancôme x Bearbrick stood out from others. In fact, you can see how the concept is inspired by leaving aside the drawings with brushes or spray on Bearbrick’s bear and replacing everything with red lipstick.

In it, each of the things that paint the bear are important symbols of the brands such as the famous Lancôme rose or its name. It is something that gives it all the artistic touch reinterpreting beauty with art to show that they can go hand in hand. Now that as a good piece of art, it comes in three limited sizes.

All so that they can collect them depending on whether they prefer the famous Génifique skincare product, which is the brand’s most famous serum, a unique essence to hydrate the skin properly called Clarifique, and the famous L’Absolu Rouge lipstick that gives us a perfect all for this season of the year.

As ambassador of this campaign is nothing more and less than the famous actress Lily Collins, we could not have a better option to talk about a collection that enhances beauty in red. The collection in the United States arrived on October 10 but for Mexico we had to wait a couple of weeks later but it is already available. Remember that Lancôme x Bearbrick It is limited in case you want to collect it. shop the collection here.