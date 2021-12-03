land on the metaverse sold for $ 106 million

According to data from DappRadar, four blockchain-based Metaverse projects generated more than $ 100 million in NFT virtual land sales last week.

A November 30 post from DappRadar reported that, between November 22 and November 28, activity on The Sandbox, Decentraland, CryptoVoxels and Somnium Space was “flourishing“, with a combined trading volume of $ 105.8 million from more than 6,000 traders:

“Undoubtedly, land on the metaverse is the next big hit in the NFT industry. Between record sales numbers and steadily rising NFT prices, it’s clear that virtual worlds are the new flagship asset in the crypto industry.”

The Sandbox boasts # 1 with $ 86.56 million in volume, Decentraland the second with 15.53 million, while CryptoVoxels and Somnium Space generated 2.68 million and 1.1 million dollars each. All four of these Metaverse projects are built on the Ethereum blockchain, although several projects on other chains such as Solana are starting to take hold.

DappRader highlighted how “the wave of visibility towards virtual worlds such as The Sandbox and Decentraland began with the rebranding of Facebook to Meta“:

“This was undoubtedly the initial push of the metaverse into the mainstream. Virtual worlds have tremendous potential, and we are just beginning to look at the full range of use cases for the metaverse.”

Commenting on the huge surge in NFT land sales volume, Yat Siu, president and co-founder of The Sandbox’s parent company, Animoca Brands, told Cointelegraph:

“In trying to steal the metaverse narrative, Facebook has caused a chain reaction from other non-Web3 companies (like Microsoft), prompting them to announce their Metaverse strategies and creating mass interest and awareness.”

Siu contrasted Meta’s approach to the more organic environment developed by The Sandbox users themselves:

“While not everyone understands what it really means to own digital property rights, many users are now interested, creating greater awareness. The Sandbox has captured the narrative of a true metaverse where you can actually own a piece of it, and this is reflected. in the token price. “

Of the four projects listed, Decentraland recorded the largest NFT land sale in the past 30 days, with a plot comprising 116 plots of land in the Fashion Street District sold for 618,000 MANA tokens ($ 2.7 million at current prices) on November 23.

On the same day, The Sandbox also sold a tokenized luxury mega-yacht for 149 Ether (ETH), currently valued at $ 666,000.