Land registry reform: how to change the method of calculating the annuity

The mixture between the estimative (technical) aspect and the fiscal (political) aspect often makes it impossible to think about the land registry reform. Let’s try to keep them divided, starting with some critical issues of the current system.

The cadastral income today

The cadastral income today is determined by class. The procedure groups the properties into groups, indicatively composed of one thousand to three thousand units, and assigns all of them a single average appraisal rate.

Properties with higher incomes than the average annuity benefit from taxation and those with lower incomes are penalized. The empirical countermeasure – at the time – was to put the average rent below the minimum income of the real estate of the class, so as to benefit everyone, even if to different degrees. This inequality was then amplified by the flat-rate revaluation of annuities.

The “room” tool

As for the compartment, it determines the consistency of the units in category A (dwellings). Today two different houses in category A / 2, both with six rooms, have the same cadastral income but can have different surfaces: in Pisa, for example, they could have from 60 to 180 square meters. The “compartment” measurement was also introduced because it made it possible to overcome the inaccuracies on the graphical level of the plans presented by the owners (who does not remember the reliefs on sight?).

What it takes for true reform

This is why, in order to carry out the reform, it is necessary and logical to change the methods of defining the cadastral income. In the opinion of the writer, the revision should not be based on the value of the properties, if we want to avoid the objection of a property taxation unrelated to the income potential of the properties.