Land Rover Discovery overturns after collision with GR Yaris: video is embarrassing

We will never stop repeating it, on the street you have to pay attention, because it takes very little to ruin your day and that of others. And a video posted on Twitter is a clear example of this. Inattention together with lack of patience triggered an embarrassing incident to say the least but at least harmless.

The accident took place near a roundabout in Birmingham, England, where the dashcam of a car captured the whole story involving a Land Rover Discovery Sport and a Toyota GR Yaris. By citing the names of the cars alone, many could draw hasty conclusions and imagine that the fault lies with the owner of the small sports car, but there is nothing more wrong.

The Land Rover driver, after having given way to a Nissan Juke arriving from the right (we remind you that in England the roundabouts are run counterclockwise), entered the middle lane which, however, appeared rather congested with a queue of cars closed precisely by a red Toyota GR Yaris.

At this point the driver of the SUV decided to swerve to the right while accelerating, to pass the line and into the innermost lane, but in doing so he hit the right rear part of the Yaris, which in that moment turned into a sort of launch pad that made the Discovery take off, which performed in a rollover that ended upside down on the asphalt. Beyond the injury, the insult, given that the small Japanese compact seems to have not suffered in any way from the blow received, at least at first glance.

Different speech for the English SUV, which reported evident damage to the front and side of the bodywork, to which we must add the damage to the roof and everything that follows the explosion of the airbags. As said, a little carelessness has very low speed, it has turned into an Oscar-worthy accident.

And this story reminds us of a similar episode that happened on the track, also characterized by the presence of a Toyota GR Yaris that hit the car in front at the start and took off against the barriers, but also reminds us that in the last few days there has been A Land Rover Discovery Sport was stolen, so here are some tips to defend against car theft.