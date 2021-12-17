Land Rover Discovery Sport: news, engines, prices

There Land Rover has revealed the details of the new model years of the Discovery Sport and of Evoque. In addition to the improvements relating to the mechanics and equipment, it is worth noting the arrival of new special fittings that make up the range. The updated cars can be ordered immediately with prices starting from € 40,455 for the Discovery Sport and € 41,155 for the Evoque.

A new 290hp turbo petrol for Discovery. The Discovery Sport welcomes the arrival of the latest generation Pivi Pro infotainment, with integrated Sim, support for dual bluetooth and provision for remote updates. The air conditioning is equipped with a new particulate filter, while the Rear Traffic and Rear Collision Monitor and the 3D Surround Camera are introduced on the front of the Adas. The range of engines sees confirmed the P300e plug-in hybrid version and the two-liter Ingenium diesels of 163 and 204 hp, further refined (minimum emissions are 166 g / km) and equipped with mild hybrid technology on the all-wheel drive variants. The 290 bhp 2.0 turbo makes its debut, with emissions of 210 g / km and capable of bringing the SUV from 0 to 100 km / h in 7.4 seconds.

Sport Black and Urban Edition. The Discovery Sport range is also enriched with the special Sport Black and Urban Edition series. The first is the only one to offer the 290 HP 2.0 turbo petrol engine and adopts internal and external finishes dominated by black, while the second is based on the R-Dynamic S and offers interiors covered with suede fabric, Shadow Aluminum finishes and the glossy black roof can be combined with the exterior colors Carpathian Gray, Firenze Red, Santorini Black, Ostuni White and Hakuba Silver.

The Evoque Bronze Collection. The Bronze Collection Special Edition was recently included in the Evoque price list: based on the S variant, it stands out for the Corinthian Bronze colored roof, the Burnished Copper exterior finishes, the 20 “Satin Dark Gray wheels and the interiors. upholstered in Ebony embossed leather, combined with Natural Gray Ash wood and Bronze Collection mats. This special series can be combined with all engines in the range and is offered exclusively in Carpathian Gray, Santorini Black and Seoul Pearl Silver colors.