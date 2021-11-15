Landazabal (Gsk): “Speed ​​up access to innovation”

All drug companies have been and are at the forefront of the world to make their contribution in the fight against Covid-19. There is also talk of Covid in San Polo di Torrile, at the Farmindustria conference, and given the maximum effort in recent months to ensure that medicines are not lacking, it could not be otherwise. Some companies have modified their production lines to meet health needs and in particular to meet the growing demand for disinfectants, which are sold free of charge to the Civil Protection.

Today there are over 320 vaccines in development worldwide, of which 130 are in clinical trials, with 4 marketing authorizations in Europe. Which could be followed shortly by others, considering that there are 4 vaccines in rolling review by Ema. After more than 200 clinical trials and nearly 300 partnerships and collaborations between manufacturers around the world, production has increased in just a few months from zero to 2.2 billion doses of the Covid-19 vaccine by the end of May, and it is estimated that by the end of the year, production will reach 12.6 billion doses (Airfinity data).

“The pandemic has shown the importance of the pharmaceutical industry, for national security and for work – explained Fabio Landazabal, president and CEO of GSK – today we are in GSK in a global site where we produce new drugs for many non-medical diseases. only for Italy but internationally. Without innovation, without research we can do nothing. This is our mission as Farmindustria, to develop new solutions for new diseases. Covid is a problem now, but our goal is a society This is why a policy is needed in Italy where access to innovation is enhanced to introduce new drugs (especially those in emergency situations) more quickly and in line with other countries and this could save millions of lives. “.