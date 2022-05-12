Landed in Florida with no experience flying a plane

When a pilot suffered a medical emergency, an inexperienced passenger radioed for help and, under the direction of an operator from the control tower at Palm Beach International Airport, Florida, managed to land the aircraft safely. hcohen@miamiherald.com

The passenger said “I have a serious situation here. My pilot has become inconsistent. I have no idea how to fly the plane,” reported WPBF of West Palm Beach, South Florida.

The plane, a Cessna Caravan, had taken off from Leonard M. Thompson International Airport in the Bahamas and was over the Florida coast when the pilot became “incapacitated” and the unidentified passenger took the controls and radioed for help.

“What is your position?” asked the control tower operator and the passenger replied “I have no idea, I can see the Florida coast in front of me, but I have no idea”.

The air traffic controller began giving the passenger instructions on how to land the plane, according to LiveATC.net audio obtained by CNN.

“Try to keep the wings level and see if it can start to descend on its own. Push the controls forward and descend at a very slow pace,” CNN reported based on what is heard in the audio.

The operator then told the passenger to try to follow the coast north or south, while he tried to locate him.

Following the instructions of the tower operator, the passenger managed to land the plane.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported that two people were on the plane when the pilot “had a possible medical problem” and that it was investigating the case.

The current condition of the pilot is unknown at this time.

This story was originally published on May 11, 2022 11:35 a.m.