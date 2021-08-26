News

landing on the stock exchange and how many dangers – Corriere dell’Umbria

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Christian Campigli

There pandemic has brought the world economy to its knees. He redesigned the assets. And it has allowed a select few, shrewd and intelligent, to enrich themselves and emerge. Among the latter, it undoubtedly stands out Tim Stokely, the creator of the site Onlyfans. During the months of closure for the lockdown many have alternated between television, the computer and cell phone.

Onlyfans, uncensored video: how the portal most loved by Italians works

It is no coincidence that the portal has registered a plus 540% compared to the previous yearAnd. But that’s not enough. Now the English company decided to land in bag. A choice that does not convince the leaders of the London City. Especially because numerous subscribers to the most “voyeur” site on the web they are minors. Hidden behind fake profiles, but still kids. There bag it is an important step for an expanding company, but it has quite strict rules. For at least a week the theme of quotation from Onlyfans he holds his ground in magazines and on specialized sites.

Sexy social star mom. But I'm bullied by colleagues

Loading...
Advertisements

But how does it work, specifically, the creature of Tim Stokely? If we want to give a direct, simple, but somewhat approximate definition, we can say that it is a amateur porn portal among the largest ever seen on the net. But it is, objectively, an understatement. It should be immediately clarified that it is needed a subscription, for a fee, to be able to watch the millions of videos present. An expense, monthly or yearly, which can vary between five and fifty euros per month. This gives you access to a series of films shot by ordinary women, young and beautiful but also more mature and with some wrinkles. Who, for money, undress completely and sometimes even show themselves during acts of self-eroticism. It is also possible to request customized videos. On Onlyfans you can find the supermarket clerk, rather than the attendant’s wife. One of the most used tricks to be seen naked is represented by the fitting of clothes. Video of about half an hour during which the young lady tries on lace panties rather than latex onesies, stockings or, more simply, sheath dresses to go to the disco. Nothing sensational, he resumed that, wanting to look carefully, are already available by the thousands Youtube.

The main difference is represented by the fact that during the change of clothes and the undressing the camera it is not turned off. And then it is possible to see the protagonist of the shoot completely naked. Many times modern camgirls use a makeup that is proving to be very effective. They post a video where they try on some underwear on YouTube, but without ever showing himself in an adamic outfit. During the shooting and then in the details it is remembered how, if the user is interested, he can go up Onlyfans to view the video in full. Without cuts.

During the pandemic this practice, thanks to the economic crisis, the closure of numerous activities and the modest refreshments provided, increased exponentially. Because Onlyfans is able to match women willing to undress up to ten thousand euros per month. Not a little, especially these days. The site retains twenty percent of the total remuneration, the rest goes to the authors of the content. A business growing. Exponential. What with i money from the stock exchange could become difficult to control and a lot dangerous for the weakest: our children.

Covid, no sex in lockdown: one in three Italians has not had intercourse


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

937
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
755
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
737
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
582
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
566
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
564
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
550
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
506
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
483
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
475
News

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process
To Top