landing on the stock exchange and how many dangers – Corriere dell’Umbria





Christian Campigli 06 July 2021

There pandemic has brought the world economy to its knees. He redesigned the assets. And it has allowed a select few, shrewd and intelligent, to enrich themselves and emerge. Among the latter, it undoubtedly stands out Tim Stokely, the creator of the site Onlyfans. During the months of closure for the lockdown many have alternated between television, the computer and cell phone.





It is no coincidence that the portal has registered a plus 540% compared to the previous yearAnd. But that’s not enough. Now the English company decided to land in bag. A choice that does not convince the leaders of the London City. Especially because numerous subscribers to the most “voyeur” site on the web they are minors. Hidden behind fake profiles, but still kids. There bag it is an important step for an expanding company, but it has quite strict rules. For at least a week the theme of quotation from Onlyfans he holds his ground in magazines and on specialized sites.





But how does it work, specifically, the creature of Tim Stokely? If we want to give a direct, simple, but somewhat approximate definition, we can say that it is a amateur porn portal among the largest ever seen on the net. But it is, objectively, an understatement. It should be immediately clarified that it is needed a subscription, for a fee, to be able to watch the millions of videos present. An expense, monthly or yearly, which can vary between five and fifty euros per month. This gives you access to a series of films shot by ordinary women, young and beautiful but also more mature and with some wrinkles. Who, for money, undress completely and sometimes even show themselves during acts of self-eroticism. It is also possible to request customized videos. On Onlyfans you can find the supermarket clerk, rather than the attendant’s wife. One of the most used tricks to be seen naked is represented by the fitting of clothes. Video of about half an hour during which the young lady tries on lace panties rather than latex onesies, stockings or, more simply, sheath dresses to go to the disco. Nothing sensational, he resumed that, wanting to look carefully, are already available by the thousands Youtube.

The main difference is represented by the fact that during the change of clothes and the undressing the camera it is not turned off. And then it is possible to see the protagonist of the shoot completely naked. Many times modern camgirls use a makeup that is proving to be very effective. They post a video where they try on some underwear on YouTube, but without ever showing himself in an adamic outfit. During the shooting and then in the details it is remembered how, if the user is interested, he can go up Onlyfans to view the video in full. Without cuts.

During the pandemic this practice, thanks to the economic crisis, the closure of numerous activities and the modest refreshments provided, increased exponentially. Because Onlyfans is able to match women willing to undress up to ten thousand euros per month. Not a little, especially these days. The site retains twenty percent of the total remuneration, the rest goes to the authors of the content. A business growing. Exponential. What with i money from the stock exchange could become difficult to control and a lot dangerous for the weakest: our children.



