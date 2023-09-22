Landon Barker Ain’t Being ‘A D–K’ To Lil Bone With Charli D’Amelio Song

landon barker isn’t trying to be “ed-k” with his new single, “Friends With Your Ex,” even though the song appears to be about a girlfriend. charli d’amelioex-boyfriend of chase hudson,

“It’s kind of what you want,” Barker, 19, said coyly on Barstool Sports’ “BFF” podcast earlier this month. “Take it as you want. I’m not going to stick it and put it in any particular situation.

Barker first teased the track in a TikTok video earlier this month – which was set to be released on Friday, September 22. After the title was revealed, fans immediately guessed that the song was about 21-year-old Hudson.

When Barker and D’Amelio, 19, began dating in 2022, some social media users questioned their relationship due to the singer’s close friendship with Hudson. Barker and Hudson both starred in machine gun Kellyof 2021 fall high movie together. They were also photographed together at Landon’s father’s travis barkeris getting married kourtney kardashian In May 2022.

Landon Barker and Charli D'Amelio celebrate first Valentine's Day together

Soon after, rumors of a romance between D’Amelio and Barker began to surface. They went public in June 2022.

For Landon’s part, there’s “no bad blood” between him and Hudson — despite the D’Amelio drama.

“My song is not necessarily filmed on that, it is about my side of everything. “I didn’t make this song intentionally to be ed-k or anything,” Landon explained on the “BFF” podcast. “I made it just to explain my side of what it’s like when you fall in love with someone you don’t technically care about.”

Landon further stated that she and Hudson were “kind of drifting apart as friends” when she and D’Amelio met.

Addison Rae, Charli D'Amelio and Forbes' highest-earning TikTok stars

“I, kind of, just took a shot at it,” he said. “It’s finally going well, you know.”

D’Amelio and Hudson dated on and off from 2019 to 2022.

Fans first learned about Landon and D’Amelio’s relationship during their reality show last year.

“People have been trying to say that we’ve been seeing each other since February,” D’Amelio said. Landon continued, “Me and Chase were friends. Obviously, it’s all Chase’s love. I have nothing against him, but it wasn’t like we loved each other like brothers and I cheated on him. It did not happen.”