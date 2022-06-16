Landon, son of Travis Barker, praises his stepmother Kourtney Kardashian

No evil mother-in-law here! Travis Barkerson of, Landon Barkerhas nothing but nice things to say about Kourtney Kardashian after her father married the reality TV star.

“She’s amazing,” said the 18-year-old E ! Daily news pop at her boohooMAN apparel launch on Tuesday, June 14. “I love Kourt so much. I like to expand the family.

After Travis and Kardashian tied the knot in a lavish Dolce & Gabbana-style wedding in Italy last month, they are now officially family. This means their children, including Landon, Alabama, 16, and Atiana, 22, for Travis, and Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, for Kardashian, can call themselves half-brothers. and sisters.

“It was awesome to go there and see my dad super happy with his new wife,” Landon, whom Travis shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, the outlet told of the nuptials. “It was really amazing. It was all a great experience.

The model-musician wasn’t just talking about the epic romance between his dad and his new stepmom, but the gorgeous clothes he and the Kardashian kids, who she shares with her ex Scott Disickworn throughout the experience.

“It worked really well and it was actually not planned,” he continued. “I had absolutely no idea that everyone was going to be wearing roses that night, and then we stop and we’re all in roses. I was like, ‘Damn yeah.’

Kravis, who went public with their relationship in January 2021, originally became “close” because of their children, so it’s no surprise they’re okay with their parents’ marriage. “They became friends living in the same neighborhood and hang out a lot,” a source exclusively shared. We Weekly at the time. “Their children’s friendship led to Kourtney and Travis spending a lot of time together.”

Although the kids get along well and love their new stepmom, Travis’ ex-wife Moakler wasn’t too happy about the “corner” the new relationship caused between her and her kids. ‘The Kardashians buy my kids Prada every other day,’ the former pageant queen says We in May 2021. “They take lavish trips. They do all those things, which is good. I think it’s good that they are nice to my children. I want this for my children. I don’t think it’s great when they put a wedge between their birth mother.

Things seemed to be looking up, however, as Moakler had some nice things to say about the Italian wedding that included his brood in the festivities. “I wish the happy couple a beautiful marriage. I will continue to want only the best for my children,” the former model said. We. “It was a nice gesture to include my children in such a magnificent affair.”

