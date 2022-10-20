Landslides in Venezuela: while the search for the disappeared continues in Las Tejerías, citizens of El Castaño were evacuated

Venezuelan authorities warned on Tuesday that there is a potential risk of an increase in the number of homes destroyed and damaged in a neighborhood in the central state of Aragua.

Carlos Castillo has been looking for his two daughters -8 and 12 years old- for 10 dayswhen a creek overflowed in The Tejerías, in central Venezuela, ripped them from his arms despite all his efforts to hold them. He has no hope of finding them alive, but of finding their bodies to bury them.

Carlos and 19 other people were inside a church when the landslide occurred. Seeing that the rains did not stop and that the waves of the avalanche grew, everyone climbed to the roof of the structure but even there they were not able to save themselves. Of the twenty parishioners, only six survivedan account that does not include his two daughters.

“We were in the church and there I lost my wife and my two daughters, and I haven’t gotten my two daughters yet (…) that knocked down where we were mounted, we all left. I had them, (but) when we fell into the water we separated, “he tells the agency EFE.

Illegal exploitation and negligence: the responsibility of “Nicolasito”, the son of the dictator Maduro, in the Las Tejerías tragedy

The 42-year-old man, a Christian believer, thinks that God saved him to take care of three other small children, one of whom had his birthday the day his mother was buried, after four days missing.

Even with visible scratches from what he lived through, Carlos goes several times a day to the information centers to look for news about his daughters, two of the eight people who are still missing according to the government balance that accounts for 54 dead and nearly a thousand homes swept away by water and debris.

Hopeful, Yeferson Rojas is also looking for a loved one, his 44-year-old motherwho was a victim of the avalanche, according to what several witnesses told him the same night of the incident, when he spent nearly eight hours looking for her among fallen trees, destroyed houses and finding corpses in the sediments.

Rescue brigades intensified the frantic search for the missing under the quagmire of a landslide that devastated a town in Venezuela and left at least thirty dead (AFP)

As he recalls, he fell into “state of shock” upon learning what had happened to his mother, whom he hoped to visit once it cleared up. Since then, she has had friends and family to encourage her through this time.

“People I know (…) giving me hope, I haven’t lost them yet (…) yes, I will find it, at some point I will find it,” says the 25-year-old who, like his three brothers, he hopes to find his mother.

Yeferson has also been in contact with rescuers and forensic teams, who told him that, at this point, an eventual recognition will be easier through dental signs and not scars or tattoos.

“Until today, they have not given us an answer,” he adds, while waiting to visit another morgue.

The uncertainty lasted five days to Yenifer Galindo, who buried her husband after the avalanche pushed him 50 kilometers to the east, where he was found by rescuers last Wednesday.

“My husband left, the crescent took him out of the house and took him away, he was among the disappeared, he was 55 years old,” he explains to EFE while looking at the ruins of his house and the land where his sister and daughter used to be. All those remains will be demolished.

The 47-year-old woman hopes that the authorities keep their word and help her find a new home, preferably not far from Las Tejerías, the now classified as a disaster area that has been her homeland since she was born.

María Romero clung to a stuck tree to avoid being swept away by the alluvium that devastated Las Tejerías, in Venezuela

Meanwhile, dozens of rescuers continue to search for the missing, or so he assured EFE the Vice Minister for Risk Management and Civil Protection, Carlos Pérez Ampueda.

“The search continueswe are still continuing with the rescue, search and rescue procedure,” the official remarked after explaining that the list of missing persons fell after collating data, which has resulted in an increase in the number of fatalities.

Venezuelan authorities warned Tuesday that there is a potential risk that increase the number of homes destroyed and damaged in a neighborhood from the central state of Aragua, where three people died swept away by an avalanche caused by the torrential rains that hit the region.

Several tons of rocks, trees, mud and debris suddenly made their way down the mountain on Monday in El Castaño, an affluent sector of the city of Maracay, some 150 kilometers west of Caracas, leaving dozens of homes “isolated and at risk.” Civil Protection said in a statement. Authorities have had to use helicopters to evacuate many of those affected.

Nicholas Maduro announced Monday night that In addition to the three deceased, some 50 homes were damaged by the overflow of the El Castaño River, north of the state capital of Aragua, the region hardest hit in recent weeks by the torrential rains caused by the most recent tropical waves that passed in front of the Venezuelan Caribbean.

A UN commission visited this town nestled in the mountains of the state of Aragua (central-north) on Friday to make supplies and technical capacity available to support the authorities.

The disaster occurred a week after part of the mountain that flanks Las Tejerías collapsed, some 65 kilometers east of El Castaño, where 54 deaths and eight missing have been recorded so far. In addition, according to official figures, in Las Tejerías 400 homes were completely destroyed and close to 800 with moderate to severe damage. Elementary schools, a high school and more than two dozen businesses were also damaged.

In El Castaño, three-story houses were covered in mud and the main street of the neighborhood turned into a mighty river for several hours.

“It is not easy to see how people leave. How the houses go swept away by a large body of water and mud, Emiyexi Dorante, a domestic worker who, like many others, was seeking to return home after the homes where they worked were destroyed, told The Associated Press.

Dorante noted that many were miraculously saved when in some sectors the debris stopped or diverted the strong currents of water.

“It was God’s answer… Soon we will get out of here,” Dorante commented as several helicopters flew over the place.

Some injured were evacuated by helicopter with the help of firefighters and volunteers.

(With information from AP and EFE)

