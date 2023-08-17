Lane premieres ‘Obvio’ and ‘Cassi’ as part of new EP

August 17, 2023 at 4:35 pm

Lane is considered to be one of the most loved singers as well as one of the most beautiful. with his personality and his voice, for which he was best known After becoming a part of Piso 21, he forged his own path alone, as he decided to start his career as a solo artist.

Now that he has managed to make a name for himself by rocking everyone with his music, the latter will come up with a completely different 2023 and release a new sound.

PubliMetro had the opportunity to talk to him about what he hopes for, what he dreams of and what he’s grateful for so far:

“For me, the beginning of this year has been a lesson in patience. People often don’t know, but I’ve been working on this album since 2022 and most of 2023. These first months I didn’t release music because I was preparing for this new era and this change in sound that is part of this new phase of my career. I started to be very happy, but I was also filled with anxiety about this project finally coming to light, which, to me, is one of the most beautiful things I’ve done in my life. In terms of sound, effects that I was able to capture in the music and visuals as well.

This new sound and this new platform has been influenced by many of the people who have marked Lane’s life, including artists much younger than her, whom she has been instrumental in stepping onto the international stage and before and after signing for Colombia. Appreciate the work:

“Visually, I’ve always admired artists like The Weeknd who have done incredible things that make their videos look like movies or sagas that connect to each other., so suppose they’ll be able to realize that I’ve come up with something that’s more along that line. Musically also there are a lot of rhythms and drums that add up to themselves, With Harry Styles, there is also a pop and rock essence. I’m enjoying it a lot because these styles are the ones I like the most but in this beginning I manage to clear them, If you listen to the song ‘Obvio’ you can hear the rhythm, the drums, there’s a lot of touch to it that takes you back in time. The lyrics and everything present is taken into consideration while composing.

But beware, there is not only Anglo influence, as he admitted his admiration for Morat

“Morat has that touch, but he does it with something more organic, his touch is more alive.but if you have that touch in my new song And I love that you make that comparison because I admire these kinds of artists who bring a different concept and a different identity to the world, which is what I try to do. There are many options and it’s great that people can enjoy it.”

In ‘Almost’, his new song he just released, he then tells the love story in ‘Obvious’, when things get more difficult than they already are:

“‘Obvio’ is the first phase, when everything is unbelievable, butterflies and ‘almost’ tells that something bad has happened and there we realize that something is not quite right, which is where the drama begins”, assured the Colombian singer.

Will Presentations be a part of this 2023 for Llane?

“I’m starting this new sound, this is the start of a new experience, so I’ve been waiting a while for it to come out and people can hear even more about that new worldThen come and visit me with all the people who love it and who connect with this type of music.

Finally, and in keeping with the last thing we heard about Rosalia and Raw Alejandro’s split, Lane revealed what he thinks about why relationships don’t work out in the entertainment world and music industry:

“I think there can be many situations, distance, what does fame mean, everything behind a concert. I’m not one to judge, but there are so many variations that make it complicated. I also know people who have had incredible relationships, so there’s commitment, there’s being assertive. Same, about Rosalia and Rove, what happened now is better than when they were married ”, The singer ended with a tone of indifference to history.

The truth is that Lane is enjoying this new phase and on all platforms you can find two songs that open this new sound and this new story that the singer makes money.