language filter is banning real names, because they are inappropriate – Nerd4.life

Forza Horizon 5, like most games with online features now, has a language filter to prevent players from using inappropriate or offensive nicknames. As often happens, however, it is also completely innocent people who pay the price, whose only fault is that of having particular names.

Inevitably, some have found theirs proper name bandit from Forza Horizon 5 and they didn’t take it very well. For example, the user Osama Dorias has discovered in spite of himself that his first name is among the inappropriate content, probably because the same as Osama Bin Laden, and was forced to change it in the game.

Something similar happened to user Nazih Fares. Let’s imagine we don’t have to explain why the filter reads the word “Nazih” as inappropriate. It must be said that ours seems to have had the same problem in many other games, so he was not too surprised by the ban from Forza Horizon 5.

According to Malek Teffaha of Ubisoft, who intervened in the discussion created by this situation, it is time for the games to stop banning common names, leaving users to report abuses: “If you want to be inclusive, you need to be inclusive on all fronts.“

In fact, for people who find their name banned, life online must be quite frustrating. After all, why should they be ashamed of their names?