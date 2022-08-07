Languages ​​and passion, the two great pillars to be a cooperating doctor

Alberto Oviedo during training at the Haramaya University Medical Emergency and Critical Care Center (Ethiopia).

Working all year long, dealing with a pandemic and, when your holidays arrive, picking up your backpack and continuing to practice as a doctor in a country that needs you. From Seville to Harar (Ethiopia) there are more than 8,000 kilometers, with few connections and with much fewer resources than the Spanish health workers are used to. A situation of necessity for which Alberto Oviedo has decided to dedicate his time to training attending physicians and residents of the African country in his specialty, Emergency Medicine.

The specialist physician Valme University Hospitalin Seville, has thus been selected by the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID) of the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs for a training project to be developed in Ethiopia on urgent and emergent care. An opportunity to bring all the knowledge generated after more than two decades as a specialist to a system that needs all the possible support.

Being a health worker requires, in addition to the fformation an altruistic spirit, by which time is ceded to one of the pillars of the Hippocratic Oath: “To have no other purpose than the good and health of the sick.” To know your experience, from the Haramaya University Medical Emergency and Critical Care CenterAlberto Oviedo has attended Medical Writing.

With 20 years of healthcare and teaching experience, do you learn something new every day when you are in the field?

In the practice of Emergency Medicine, you learn something new every day, wherever it is developed, as long as you keep an open mind to continuous learning and the humility of wanting to learn regardless of age and experience. have each. In my opinion, this is the great incentive of our specialty, if you want, you will not stop learning every day throughout your professional development. I believe that few specialties have this quality. When we leave our usual work zone, and our comfort zone, this possibility of learning increases exponentially since we begin to see pathologies that are not common here, for example, in Harar I have been able to see parasites of different types, mainly schistosomiasis, also very serious and advanced disseminated tuberculosis, heart disease that is not common here, and especially very serious polytraumatisms, which represent the critical patient par excellence. Facing this type of pathology is always a challenge, but doing it there is even more so, since it not only requires an update in the management of these pathologies in a very short time, but you also have to adapt to the scarcity of resources. available there and implement the techniques required by the patient based on this handicap. Quite an experience, from which I have learned a lot from the colleagues and residents there.

“We don’t think about it here, if the patient’s situation requires that 5, 10 or 15 x-rays be done, we ask for them without any remorse”

First of all, the health coverage of the population there is completely different from ours. In Ethiopia, health care itself is free for patients, but all material and drug costs required during emergency care or patient admission must be paid by the patient or their family. This greatly influences the type of pathology that residents in training in Ethiopia can see, since a large part of the population only goes to the hospital for really emerging pathologies. I have been able to see a large number of patients with different types of shock in a short time, and a large number of polytraumatized patients, but there is another large number of less serious pathologies that do not go to the hospital, either because of the distance to travel or because they are not going to being able to bear the economic cost that it will entail, this can cause a problem and a challenge when it comes to training residents in emergencies and emergencies.

On the other hand, we have the obvious problem of the scarcity of resources, which obviously affects the training of residents. In the hospital where I have been in Harar, they only have simple radiology as a diagnostic imaging method and, in turn, it is an old and low-quality simple radiology system, and also they do not usually do complete and protocolized radiological studies in patients Given the scarcity of material, polytraumatized patients have to choose the X-rays that they consider to be a priority. We here do not think about it, if the patient’s situation requires that 5, 10 or 15 x-rays be done, we ask for them without any type of remorse. To perform a CT scan on a patient in Harar, they must be transferred in a non-medicalized ambulance to Dire Dawa, which is a little over 2 hours away if it does not rain and if there is no unforeseen event on the “road”, for which They must meet two requirements, one that the patient is stable enough to support the round trip without a doctor, and second that the patient’s family can bear the cost. These two problems greatly limit who can request a CT scan. The same thing happens with endoscopy or other tests that we usually handle in the emergency room. Of course, all this influences the training of specialists.

Finally, there is the problem of the shortage of consumables and drugs. The doctors there are tremendously ingenious in alleviating this dilemma, but this undoubtedly affects their training as well.

What type of training is provided by the project at the Harar Hospital? Who is this training for?

The training to be imparted can be divided into 3 large blocks. First learning in Emergency and Emergency Medicine, second emergency and emergency techniques, and third training in clinical ultrasound.

The program is aimed at both associates and residents, but obviously they are two groups with very different knowledge, experience and needs, so the idea is to separate both trainings.

On the other hand, after the first stay in Harar, we could see that nursing also had a great interest in learning and progressing, and we have designed a program especially aimed at them. This topic has been a priority for me. It is essential to work as a team, side by side, all those involved in the care of the urgent patient.

What have been the most important difficulties you have faced during your stay in Ethiopia?

Without a doubt, the scarcity of resources and material. The professionals there are eager to learn and improve, their attitude is completely enviable, they want everything that is proposed to them to learn. Therefore, the professionals have an unbeatable attitude, they are improving their aptitude, but the lack of resources and material is a real drawback in their training and care activity. At the same time, another huge obstacle that I have encountered and that I did not expect, has been a real shock, it is not being able to apply the optimal treatment available to the patient because the family does not have enough financial resources. This is really devastating. We Spaniards do not know and therefore we do not really appreciate what we have.

“It has been a real shock, it is not being able to apply the optimal treatment available to the patient because the family does not have enough financial resources”

In my humble opinion the most important thing is that you must have a real passion for what you do. Passion will lead to adequate work and effort for everything you need.

From a more curricular point of view, he must be a specialist with significant healthcare experience, with ample skill in the techniques of his specialty, to which is added extensive teaching experience, along with a personality that allows him to quickly overcome adversity. Since, as I have said previously, we are going to face many serious situations that we are not used to and it can be a real emotional shock.

Of course, depending on the country of destination, it is essential to speak a language other than Spanish, mainly English or French, in my case English.

“I sincerely believe that the majority of the population is not aware of the level of health professionals we have”

If you already have that concern, you probably already have that “passion” we are talking about, so I would advise you to train very well in your specialty and study languages. They are the 2 large pillars where you will have to support yourself on the ground.

From the outside, is our health valued more? What message would you convey to Spanish citizens?

In Ethiopia they do not know the Spanish Health, nor the universal and free health coverage that we have here. It really surprises them a lot; but obviously they love the idea. But the same happens in many other countries, including countries of the so-called first world, such as the US. Spanish Health is the envy of many surrounding countries.

That said, I have to admit that our Health has some rough edges. Unfortunately, in Spain we have suffered a disinvestment in health for many years due to the economic crisis that devastated us in 2008, and it seems that in 2022 it has not yet left us. It is evident that the terrible Covid-19 pandemic has also aggravated all the problems that had been dragging on for a long time.

In addition, we have the problem of the shortage of professionals, of the flight of doctors and nurses to other European countries that offer them job stability on the one hand and economic stability on the other. To this problem is going to be added the deficit in the replacement of professionals that is going to shake us in the next 10 years.

I sincerely believe that the majority of the population is not aware of the level of health professionals that we have. We have a primary care network with top-level professionals, who are the basis of the health system; although, it requires a comprehensive reform and an investment that optimizes it.

And, finally, I would like to break a spear in favor of the creation of the specialty of Urgencies and Emergencies in Spain. I have an important bias in this matter because I have always been a firm defender of the creation of the specialty; but, if anyone had doubts at any time about this issue, they must have dissipated after the actions of all Spanish emergency physicians during the pandemic, in which we have worked at a brutal pace, putting our physical and emotional health at risk and always in benefit of our patients. Interestingly, the specialty of Medicine in Urgencies and Emergencies already exists in Spain: only in the military field…

After two years of the pandemic working in the Emergency Department of your hospital, where do you get the strength to continue working and training in Health?

The forces to continue working, studying, learning, training and innovating in healthcare all arise from passion. The passion for my work, in my case for Emergency and Emergency Medicine, for improving and offering the maximum to my patients is what pushes you to continue studying, learning and innovating. This is completely independent of the age and professional experience of each one. I have found very, very young colleagues without that passion and I have seen colleagues who have retired keeping this passion intact. I think that’s what makes the difference. The passion for this profession.