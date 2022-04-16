Lanús reacts in the Copa Sudamericana at the expense of Barcelona SC | Soccer | Sports

Barcelona SC lost to Lanús 3-1 this Thursday night at the Ciudad de Lanús Néstor Díaz Pérez stadium, in the province of Buenos Aires, after which Jorge Célico’s team lost its unbeaten record and the leadership of Group A of the South American Cup.

With 4 points out of 6 possible, Garnet leads over the Ecuadorian squad, which was parked with 3.

The Venezuelans from Metropolitanos add 2 units as a result of the 1-1 draw that hours before they subtracted from the payments of Montevideo Wanderers, colista with 1.

Yonathan Cabral gave the Argentine team the advantage at minute 32, in a controversial action that goalkeeper Javier Burrai and the players claimed, veteran José Sand scored the second goal for the local team at 73 minutes and Alexandro Bernabei scored the third at 81 minutes.

The yellow squad discounted at 76 min through defender Carlos Rodríguez after a corner kick.

Lanús, last in their zone in the Argentine tournament, prevailed against a Barcelona that reached this match undefeated and absolute leader in the LigaPro Serie A of Ecuador and unbeatable under the direction of Célico.

The first half hour of play was study and with a better image for the locals who had opportunities through a shot by Pasquini that went just wide and a header by José Manuel López that went through the far post accompanied by goalkeeper Burrai .

Barcelona SC’s response was immediate and in the 25th minute Pedro Velasco tried a shot from outside the area that was controlled by Monetti.

And in the 30th minute, after a series of rebounds in the area, it was the defender Yonathan Cabral who converted a goal that led to protests from the entire visiting squad for an alleged handball by Belmonte in the action prior to the goal.

The game remained intense and with several plays until, in the 74th minute, Bernabei made a great play from box to box to enable José Sand in a perfect cross, who only had to push the ball into the back of the net.

Barcelona SC did not take long to react and just three minutes later they reached the discount after a center that was deflected at the near post for the goal-scoring arrival of defender Carlos Rodríguez.

Lanús, who was superior to his rival, was not intimidated by this discount and in the 82nd minute he sealed the victory with a spectacular shot by Bernabei after a loan from Lautaro Acosta on a ball that went into Burrai’s upper right corner.

Barcelona SC did not have tonight the right back Byron Castillo or the midfielders Emmanuel Martínez and Leonai Souza, who despite the trip to Buenos Aires must continue with a recovery process that would last until this weekend.

The next meeting of the Guayaquil team will be on Sunday, April 17, as a visitor against Liga de Quito at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium, within the framework of the eighth date of phase 1 of the LigaPro. (D)