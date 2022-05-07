Lanzarote participates in the IV International Conference on Emotional Health and Well-being in Sustainable Destinations

The Cabildo de Lanzarote was present at the IV International Conference on Emotional Health and Well-being in Sustainable Destinations, which will be held in Lanzarote between May 5 and 7.

This event, organized by the University School of Tourism of Lanzarote (EUTL), managed by Myriam Barros, consists of several conferences such as “Tourism in therapy”, the conference on health and well-being in post-Covid sustainable destinations dedicated to the analysis and debate of indicators for the development of responsible tourism from a double analysis: on the one hand, emotional health as a tourist product and, on the other, the experience and economics of mental health of the local community of the destination.

The councilor Marcos Bergaz was representing the Cabildo de Lanzarote and in his speech he stated that “it is fantastic the energy that seeing tourists from around the world running between vineyards, ravines or surfing in the Atlantic is fantastic; that is the favorable effect that it awakens on health the industry of happiness: tourism”.

Within the activities there is a space dedicated to the presentation of free communications based on research or experiences of good practices related to the theme of the conference.

From the presentations, a set of works will be selected to be published in international scientific journals.